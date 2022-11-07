Indonesia’s robust growth gives central bank room to raise interest rates further





Indonesia’s economy grew faster than expected in the third quarter, allowing the central bank to tighten policy further as consumption remained resilient despite price pressures and rising borrowing costs . GDP rose 5.72% in the three months to September from a year earlier, the statistics office said yesterday. This is the fastest increase in more than a year and exceeds the median estimate of a 5.6% gain in a Bloomberg survey. Photo: Indonesian Presidential Palace via AFP Exports jumped 21.64% from a year earlier and gross fixed capital formation rose 4.96% year-on-year, while government spending fell 2.88% in the last quarter, the office said. Southeast Asia’s largest economy maintained its growth momentum amid rising fuel prices that fueled inflation to a nearly seven-year high and increased pressure on the Bank of India. Indonesia to keep raising interest rates. The central bank, which has raised its key rate by 125 basis points since last August to 4.75%, is due to meet on Thursday next week. Indonesia’s growth acceleration in the third quarter defied headwinds from rising inflation, Tamara Henderson, an economist at Bloomberg Economics ASEAN, said in a note. The faster-than-expected expansion gives Bank Indonesia room to continue raising rates to support the rupiah, although we also expect it to continue buying bonds, she said. declared. Private consumption, which accounts for more than half of domestic production, rose 5.39% in the last quarter. Consumption by the middle and upper classes strengthened, while spending by the low-income segment was supported by government welfare, said Statistics Indonesia chief executive Margo Yuwono. A boom in commodity exports continued to support the country’s foreign trade, although imports accelerated demand for capital goods to support business activities. Foreign direct investment hit a record last quarter as the government pushed projects in nickel, copper and other resources. The darkening outlook for the global economy and rising borrowing costs could further weigh on Indonesia’s growth outlook. While the US Federal Reserve has embarked on aggressive monetary tightening, the rupee is trading near two-year lows, raising the risk of imported inflation. The benchmark stock index extended its gains after the announcement, while the local currency rose and is about to stop five days of declines. A comfortable growth backdrop gives the central bank the leeway to focus on inflation expectations and control the currency’s underperformance through further rate hikes, said DBS Bank Ltd economist Radhika Rao.

