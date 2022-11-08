Here’s exactly how Donald Trump would stack up against Ron DeSantis





During the campaign weekend, Donald Trump gave us all a taste of how he would run against Ron DeSantis in the 2024 presidential race.

In a riff on his lead over other potential Republican 2024 candidates at a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday, Trump called Florida Governor Ron DeSanctimonious.

Which was no accident. Trump and DeSantis have been in something of a cold war for months now.

If I faced him, I would beat him like I would beat everyone else, Trump told Yahoo Finance in October last year of DeSantis. I think most people would give up, I think he would give up.

Last month, Trump called it a BIG MISTAKE when DeSantis taped a robocall for Colorado Republican Senate candidate Joe ODea. ODea had angered Trump by saying in an interview with CNN Dana Bash that he would actively oppose the former president if he ran for the White House in 2024.

DeSantis, for his part, did not pay tribute to Trump that the former president is accustomed to receiving from GOP politicians. DeSantis did not seek Trump’s endorsement of his 2022 re-election bid, and over the weekend the two men staged dueling rallies on the eve of Florida’s general election. (At his rally in Florida on Sunday, Trump avoided criticizing DeSantis.)

DeSantis looks, to the world at large, as if he is preparing to use the momentum generated by his expected victory on Tuesday to launch a bid for the White House. He released a video last week that could easily have served as a presidential ad, and Politico noted that DeSantis had raised $200 million for his re-election bid and had more than $90 million in the bank.

So, assuming DeSantis runs for president, how would Trump run against him?

Well, the DeSanctimonious moniker actually recalls how Trump sought to bring down Ted Cruz, his main rival for the 2016 Republican nomination.

In that run, Trump insisted that Cruz was preachy by insisting that while the Texas senator presented himself as an honest broker and a man of God, he was in fact something less.

I think he’s gonna fall, Trump said of Cruz in February 2016. I think a guy can’t be a Christian, but you know, Ted wields the Bible and then he lies about so many things.

So it looks like Trump is rehashing the playbook he used against Cruz in his potential fight against DeSantis. The idea is to undermine the notion of DeSantis as a principled conservative by portraying him instead as someone who talks to average people and thinks he’s better than them.

Trump, in this formulation, is the true man of the people, who would never dare to think that he is better than anyone. (That Trump has an inflated ego and regularly presents himself as special seems to go unnoticed in this equation.)

Whether and how DeSantis runs for president remains an entirely open question. But what is clear is that Trump is already starting to position himself against DeSantis even before the end of the 2022 election.

