FIR of attack on Imran Khan recorded in Wazirabad





LAHORE:

A first information report (FIR) on a shooting attack on former Prime Minister Imran Khan during the PTI long march was recorded at Wazirabad city police station on Monday following the Supreme Court ultimatum.

Earlier today, the High Court ordered Inspector General (IG) of Punjab Faisal Shahkar to register an FIR against the attack on PTI Chief Imran as per law and submit a report in 24 hours.

According to reports, the main suspect Naveed, who was arrested at the scene, was named in the registered case on various charges, including terrorism, murder and attempted murder.

The FIR has been sealed and will be presented to the Supreme Court tomorrow pursuant to Supreme Court orders.

Zubair Niazi, a relative of PTI Chief Imran Khan and General Secretary of PTI Lahore Chapter had lodged a complaint with the relevant Station Officer (SHO) to register the FIR against the Prime Minister, Home Minister and a senior officer named by Imran as suspects in the failed assassination attempt.

However, the FIR was reportedly registered following a police complaint and the three senior officials were not named in the case.

Also read: SC orders IG Punjab to register FIR of attack on Imran within 24 hours

Reacting to the development, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said the party will only consider the FIR legal if the names of the three top officials are included in it.

He added that they would treat the FIR as just a piece of paper if senior officials were not named in the FIR. “We will not accept any distortion in names.”

Last Thursday, the deposed prime minister was shot in the leg after a gunman opened fire on his container as Imran was leading the PTI’s ‘Haqeeqi Azadi March’ in Wazirabad.

One person died in the incident, while several members of the PTI chairman’s inner circle, including Senator Faisal Javed, former Sindh governor Imran Ismail, Ahmad Chattha and Imran Yousaf, were injured.

A suspect identified as Naveed was arrested at the crime scene. The suspect admitted to opening fire on the container but did not report it to anyone during the initial investigations.

He remained firm that he acted alone and claimed that a few speeches by Imran Khan had hurt his religious feelings.

His cell phone would have had these clips. In addition, the speeches of some religious scholars were also recovered from his mobile phone. The suspect said he used to hear the speeches of religious scholars.

Investigators and the federal government are convinced that the assailant acted alone. However, the PTI leadership, including Imran Khan, said Naveed was just a pawn that carried out the assassination plot hatched by three powerful figures in the country.

