A new royal yacht, enlarged by Boris Johnson, will ultimately not sail (Picture: Getty/PA) A 250 million plan to replace the Queens Royal Yacht Britannia has been scrapped by Rishi Sunak. Boris Johnson wanted a successor to the former pleasure craft, which served Her Majesty until 1997 and is now a tourist attraction in Edinburgh, but the new Prime Minister has other ideas. The plans came under heavy criticism from MPs last year and Mr Sunak has officially sunk them as Whitehall braces for cuts to Jeremy Hunts’ autumn declaration on November 17. Defense Secretary Ben Wallace made the announcement today, saying he was prioritizing a new surveillance vessel (MROSS) over a national flagship. In the face of Russia’s illegal and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and Putin’s reckless disregard of international agreements to maintain global order, it is right that we prioritize the provision of capabilities that protect our infrastructure nationally, he said. This meant that he had also ordered the end of the national lighthouse competition with immediate effect to propose the first MROSS ship in his place. An artist’s impression of what a new royal yacht might have looked like (Picture: PA) Mr Wallace told MPs that MROSS would protect sensitive defense and civilian infrastructure and improve our ability to detect threats to the seabed and cables. Shadow Defense Secretary John Healey welcomed news that the previous prime minister’s vanity bill was being scrapped and spending redirected to goals that will help defend the country. The ship was due to take on water by 2025, before circumnavigating the globe as a floating embassy. After: New

But the Telegraph revealed that two private consortia bidding for the work have been told the project is being scrapped. The Commons Defense Committee warned in 2021 that there was no evidence of benefit to the Royal Navy from acquiring the national flagship. Contact our press team by emailing us at [email protected] For more stories like this, check out our news page. Get breaking news, wellness stories, analysis and more

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://metro.co.uk/2022/11/07/rishi-sunak-sinks-boris-johnsons-plan-for-new-royal-yacht-17714167/

