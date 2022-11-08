Donald Trump Jr., Gunning for Worlds-Most-Despicable-POS title, continues to attack John Fetterman for having a stroke





No one has ever accused Donald Trump Jr. of being a decent human being, but over the weekend he went from not a good person to despicable shit when he used his time at a rally in Florida to mock Senate candidate John Fetterman for having had a stroke and claimed the Pennsylvania lieutenant governor was brain dead.

Speaking at his father’s Miami warm-up, Junior called Fetterman a potential brain-dead senator from Pennsylvania and told the crowd: I believe if you’re going to be in the United States Senate[e], you need to have basic cognitive functions, to have a functioning brain. But that’s what we were up against. Were against a Democratic party today that doesn’t believe that a US senator shouldn’t have porridge for the brain. Mush for brains should go 100%, that should be the Democratic slogan for 2024.

Twitter content

This content can also be viewed on the site from which it originated.

Junior did not mention his endorsement of Senate candidate Herschel Walker, who has admitted responsibility for abusing his ex-wife, allegedly telling her, I’m going to blow your brains out; had his home address placed on a caution list because of his violent tendencies, according to police records obtained by The Associate Press; and says he used to make people play Russian roulette with him. Walker hasn’t denied the incidents and says he doesn’t recall them or associates them with a diagnosis of dissociative identity disorder, formerly known as multiple personality disorder. (He has since said he had overcome his illness, although doctors warned him it wasn’t so simple.) Others have also suggested Walker, a former football star, may have Alzheimer’s disease. chronic traumatic encephalopathy. WBUR noted in April that Walker’s simulated aggression is typical of former football players suffering from chronic traumatic encephalopathy, a brain condition caused by repeated beatings, and while it’s unclear if Walker has ever been officially diagnosed with the condition, the NFL has said that up to a third of ex-players may suffer from it.

Earlier in the weekend, Junior, who was once deemed too stupid to collude with Russia by Robert Mueller, presented his rally comments in a rant in which he complained that it was unfair for the media to treat those who make fun of stroke victims.

It’s not ableist, or racist, or misogynist, or any of the other -ists that the media will put out to try to get another crazed leftist to a senate seat, because you think he’s important for a senator to have basic cognitive function, he said. .

Twitter content

This content can also be viewed on the site from which it originated.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2022/11/donald-trump-jr-john-fetterman-stroke-brain-dead The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos