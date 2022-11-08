Politics
‘Prime Minister Modis’ leadership has transformed India in many areas’: Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar | India News
New Delhi: Stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is an architect of New India, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Minister of State for Skills Development and Entrepreneurship, Electronics and IT, said: “The last eight years of Prime Minister Modis’ leadership have transformed India in many areas. Before 2014, India was seen as a country with political paralysis, a nation with corruption as an integral part of governance and weak democracy, but today the world sees us as a nation of reforms, transparent governance and accountability where the benefit of every rupee spent directly and digitally reaches the beneficiaries’ account, thus plugging all the leaks”.
He was speaking at the Vishwa Sadhbhavna event held in Dubai which saw the launch of two books ‘Modi @ 20: Dreams meet Delivery’ and ‘Heartfelt – The Legacy of Faith’.
Besides Chandrasekhar, His Highness Sheikh Mohammad Bin Maktoum Bin Jumma Al Maktoum, Chairman of MBM Group and Member of the Royal Family of Dubai, Dr. SPS Oberoi, Managing Trustee Sarbat Da Bhala Charitable Trust, Satnam Singh, Chief Patron of the NID Foundation and Chandigarh University Chancellor and Professor. Himani Sood, Founder, NID Foundation was present on the occasion.
During his address, Dr. SPS Oberio recalled his meetings with Prime Minister Modi, saying that he had seen Modi very closely and felt the special place he had in his heart for Punjab and the Sikhs. As prime minister, Modi thinks about the welfare and development of every state in the country, but I felt a special place in his heart for Punjab and the Sikhs, Dr Oberoi said.
Dr Oberoi said Prime Minister Modi deserves credit for opening Kartapur Corridor, celebrating Gurpurabs nationwide, revoking GST on Golden Temple langar and allowing from the FCRA, the removal of the blacklist, the laying of the foundation stone of the cable car project from Govindghat to Hekmund Sahib etc.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammad Bin Maktoum Bin Jumma Al Maktoum, Chairman of MBM Group, said that India is a country of diversity, with people of diverse beliefs, communities and languages, but under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi , the world regards India as one. Nation with a mission, a vision and a family”.
Member of the Royal Family of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammad Bin Jumma Al Maktoum, said the Indian diaspora has played a crucial role in the development of the city of Dubai as a world-class destination for business, tourism and tourism. other areas. Indians have helped make Dubai a dream city ever since they came here long ago when it wasn’t even a city.
Satnam Singh Sandhu, Chief Patron of the NID Foundation, said, “Prime Minister Modi not only gave us the developed nation, but also enlightened us on the path and process to get there.”
|
Sources
2/ https://zeenews.india.com/india/pm-modi-s-leadership-has-transformed-india-in-many-areas-union-minister-rajeev-chandrasekhar-2532212.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
