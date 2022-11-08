President Jokowi reminds political parties to be careful in choosing presidential and vice-presidential candidates





Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo has again reminded all political parties to be careful in determining presidential candidates (candidates) and vice-presidential candidates (cawapres) to be elected in the 2024 general elections (elections ). According to him, this is because the presidential and vice-presidential candidates will lead more than 270 million Indonesians amid difficult global conditions. “You have to be careful, be careful, you know, commanding over 270 million Indonesians. Why do I keep repeating this? You have to be careful. Don’t be reckless,” he told reporters at Jakarta Concert Hall, iNews Tour, Monday (11/7/2022). The Head of State also recalled that the presidential and vice-presidential couples are prepared by the political parties or a combination of political parties, before being elected by the people. Therefore, the role of political parties in determining the pairs of presidential and vice-presidential candidates is very important. “I repeat, yes, the presidential and vice-presidential candidates are prepared by a party or a coalition of parties. Later, it will be the people who choose the people, not me. It is the party or the coalition of parties that elects the people, so again, be careful in choosing presidential and vice-presidential candidates,” he added. The president also advised political parties to consider the right time to announce presidential and vice-presidential candidates. The president called on political parties to maintain a favorable political situation, especially amid an uncertain global situation. “Elections don’t happen until February 2024, early you mean, it’s just a convenient year, isn’t it? But to keep the policy favorable, because it’s not supported by the global conditions, we all need to know, be careful. This situation is not normal,” he added. he concluded. Not only that, Jokowi also conveyed a warning not to choose the wrong candidate for President to Perindo’s General Chairman, Hary Tanoesoedibjo. “Also be careful, choosing the presidential candidate must be fair, Mr. Hary. Because later it will help the party to catch up. Be careful. Choose the presidential candidate carefully, choose the candidate carefully for vice president. But if possible, don’t be late with the statement,” Jokowi added.

