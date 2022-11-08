Politics
EWS: India’s highest court backs Narendra Modi government’s decision to expand affirmative action
In a major victory for the Narendra Modi government, India’s Supreme Court has upheld a controversial law extending affirmative action to the poorest members of the country’s so-called upper castes.
Passed by Parliament in January 2019, the law reserves 10% of all government jobs and places in higher education for the poorest of the poor from groups not otherwise protected by affirmative action by the constitution of india.
Such reservations were used to ensure that jobs and education went to members of historically oppressed groups within the rigid system of Hindu caste hierarchy.
India’s independent constitution had outlawed caste-based discrimination in 1950, and successive governments implemented policies such as quotas in government institutions to encourage greater social mobility for lower castes who were otherwise considered less desirable for administrative positions and higher professions.
These laws recognized some of the most historically oppressed groups known as Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) and reserved 49.5% of government jobs for them and places in higher education.
The idea of opening up affirmative action to include economic status alongside caste has been hotly debated, with petitioners challenging the law arguing it is an affront to the constitutional purpose of a society egalitarian and casteless.
The law was challenged on the grounds that it was discriminatory as it did not include caste groups covered by the existing reservation under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS), and went against the decision of 1992 Supreme Court decision that capped all reservation quotas at 50% of any vacancy.
The petitioners argued that the exclusion of the most historically disadvantaged groups means that the EWS quota is a policy designed only to benefit the middle class, one of the most important vote banks for the ruling BJP.
A five-judge constitutional bench consisting of Chief Justice UU Lalit and Justices Dinesh Maheshwari, S Ravindra Bhat, Bela M Trivedi and JB Pardiwala delivered judgment, upholding the law in a 3-2 verdict.
In passing the majority order, Justices Maheshwari, Trivedi and Pardiwala found that the 2019 law did not breach the 50% cap as the government can make special arrangements to move towards an inclusive equal society.
The quota amounted to affirmative action by the state, the ruling said.
It is an instrument not only for the inclusion of the socially and educationally backward classes into the mainstream of society, but also for the inclusion of any class or section so disadvantaged as to meet the definition of a more weak, Judge Maheshwari said.
In this context, the reservation particularly on the economic background does not violate any essential characteristic of the constitution and does not cause any damage to the basic structure of the constitution.
True to the law, Judge Trivedi said there was a need to review the booking policy, suggesting it should have a duration.
She stated that the challenged amendment creates a separate class of EWS from the general or non-reserved category without affecting the special reservation rights granted to SCs, STs and OBCs and that, therefore, their exclusion from such reservation n is not unreasonable.
Agreeing with Judges Maheshwari and Trivedi, Judge Pardiwala in a separate judgment held that reservation was not an end but a means to achieve social and economic justice.
[The] The real solution, however, lies in removing the causes that have led to the social, educational and economic backwardness of weaker sections of the community, he said. As the larger class of members of the backward class attain acceptable standards of education and employment, they should be removed from the backward categories so that attention can be directed to those classes which genuinely need help.
Chief Justice Lalit and Justice Bhat wrote a dissenting opinion and said it was discriminatory to exclude historically disadvantaged groups from applying for booking benefits under the new EWS category.
Justice Bhat, who wrote the minority view for himself and the chief justice, said that although the reservation based on economic criteria is in itself authorized, it should be struck down to exclude SCs, STs and OBCs.
The judges held that it was not correct for governments to say that opening up the SAP quota for oppressed groups would give them a double benefit, as the reservation was designed as a redress mechanism to bring historically disadvantaged people to the general public and not as a free pass. .
Categorizing the poorest of the poor on the basis of caste and class amounts to constitutionally prohibited discrimination, the two justices said, adding that the reservation was introduced to undo the social stigma caused by gender inequality. access to education and employment.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/asia/india/indian-supreme-court-ews-quota-modi-b2219363.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Imran Khan says march on Pakistani capital will resume on Tuesday
- EWS: India’s highest court backs Narendra Modi government’s decision to expand affirmative action
- Union effort by strippers in the stalls of a North Hollywood club
- Australia Ready for Revision Ahead of 2024 Tournament, Analysis, Team Predicted, Video
- Cybersecurity Forefront and Center of Voting Innovation
- Dementia plunges by almost a third among older US adults, according to RAND
- UK Data Protection Snip Postponed MEP – POLITICO
- Warm tributes to the beloved Melton trader for nearly 50 years
- Dementia plunges by almost a third among older US adults, according to RAND
- Midtown Cinema will host a double feature with actor/director Greg Sestero of “The Room”
- What is the future of Web3 security?
- Dementia plunges by almost a third among older US adults, according to RAND