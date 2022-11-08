EWS: India’s highest court backs Narendra Modi government’s decision to expand affirmative action

To receive free real-time news alerts straight to your inbox, sign up for our news emails Sign up for our free news emails

In a major victory for the Narendra Modi government, India’s Supreme Court has upheld a controversial law extending affirmative action to the poorest members of the country’s so-called upper castes.

Passed by Parliament in January 2019, the law reserves 10% of all government jobs and places in higher education for the poorest of the poor from groups not otherwise protected by affirmative action by the constitution of india.

Such reservations were used to ensure that jobs and education went to members of historically oppressed groups within the rigid system of Hindu caste hierarchy.

India’s independent constitution had outlawed caste-based discrimination in 1950, and successive governments implemented policies such as quotas in government institutions to encourage greater social mobility for lower castes who were otherwise considered less desirable for administrative positions and higher professions.

These laws recognized some of the most historically oppressed groups known as Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) and reserved 49.5% of government jobs for them and places in higher education.

The idea of ​​opening up affirmative action to include economic status alongside caste has been hotly debated, with petitioners challenging the law arguing it is an affront to the constitutional purpose of a society egalitarian and casteless.

The law was challenged on the grounds that it was discriminatory as it did not include caste groups covered by the existing reservation under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS), and went against the decision of 1992 Supreme Court decision that capped all reservation quotas at 50% of any vacancy.

The petitioners argued that the exclusion of the most historically disadvantaged groups means that the EWS quota is a policy designed only to benefit the middle class, one of the most important vote banks for the ruling BJP.

A five-judge constitutional bench consisting of Chief Justice UU Lalit and Justices Dinesh Maheshwari, S Ravindra Bhat, Bela M Trivedi and JB Pardiwala delivered judgment, upholding the law in a 3-2 verdict.

In passing the majority order, Justices Maheshwari, Trivedi and Pardiwala found that the 2019 law did not breach the 50% cap as the government can make special arrangements to move towards an inclusive equal society.

The quota amounted to affirmative action by the state, the ruling said.

It is an instrument not only for the inclusion of the socially and educationally backward classes into the mainstream of society, but also for the inclusion of any class or section so disadvantaged as to meet the definition of a more weak, Judge Maheshwari said.

In this context, the reservation particularly on the economic background does not violate any essential characteristic of the constitution and does not cause any damage to the basic structure of the constitution.

True to the law, Judge Trivedi said there was a need to review the booking policy, suggesting it should have a duration.

She stated that the challenged amendment creates a separate class of EWS from the general or non-reserved category without affecting the special reservation rights granted to SCs, STs and OBCs and that, therefore, their exclusion from such reservation n is not unreasonable.

Agreeing with Judges Maheshwari and Trivedi, Judge Pardiwala in a separate judgment held that reservation was not an end but a means to achieve social and economic justice.

[The] The real solution, however, lies in removing the causes that have led to the social, educational and economic backwardness of weaker sections of the community, he said. As the larger class of members of the backward class attain acceptable standards of education and employment, they should be removed from the backward categories so that attention can be directed to those classes which genuinely need help.

Chief Justice Lalit and Justice Bhat wrote a dissenting opinion and said it was discriminatory to exclude historically disadvantaged groups from applying for booking benefits under the new EWS category.

Justice Bhat, who wrote the minority view for himself and the chief justice, said that although the reservation based on economic criteria is in itself authorized, it should be struck down to exclude SCs, STs and OBCs.

The judges held that it was not correct for governments to say that opening up the SAP quota for oppressed groups would give them a double benefit, as the reservation was designed as a redress mechanism to bring historically disadvantaged people to the general public and not as a free pass. .

Categorizing the poorest of the poor on the basis of caste and class amounts to constitutionally prohibited discrimination, the two justices said, adding that the reservation was introduced to undo the social stigma caused by gender inequality. access to education and employment.