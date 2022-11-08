Imran Khan says march on Pakistani capital will resume on Tuesday





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has said his protest march to Islamabad will continue despite an apparent attempt to kill him.

Mr Khan was shot and injured last Thursday while leading an anti-government protest in the capital.

The attack in Wazirabad, in the Pakistani province of Punjab, left one dead and injured at least 10. A man was arrested at the scene.

Mr Khan, 70, was hospitalized on Thursday after sustaining a gunshot wound to his right leg. He underwent surgery to remove bullet fragments and was released on Sunday before moving to his ancestral home in Lahore.

Impeached in April after a no-confidence vote in parliament, Mr Khan said on Sunday that the march would resume on Tuesday, AP reported.

He again demanded an investigation into the shooting and the resignation of three powerful government and military figures he said were involved in the attack.

He accused Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan and Army General Faisal Naseer of working with Inter-Services Intelligence, Pakistan’s spy agency, to orchestrate the shooting.

These three decided to kill me, he alleged Friday during a press conference from the hospital.

He said he survived the attack because he fell after being shot in the legs, just as a second gunman shot him.

According to Mr Khan’s lawyer, Salman Akram Raja, Supreme Court Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial ordered the police to register a complaint and start investigating the incident within the next 24 hours. as a necessary legal requirement.

The government has denied the charges and blamed the assassination attempt on a lone assailant fueled by religious extremism.

Mr Sharif has offered to resign if there is evidence implicating him in the attack. He also asked the country’s chief justice to investigate.

The military called Mr Khan’s accusations baseless and irresponsible and said they were taking legal action against him.

Mr Khan staged a march on Islamabad to pressure Mr Sharifs’ government to hold a snap election, but the prime minister said the elections would take place as scheduled next year.

Mr Khan led an initial protest march in May, but it ended when supporters clashed with police in the capital.

He has been calling for snap elections since being ousted from office in April.

Updated: November 07, 2022, 11:02 a.m.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/asia/2022/11/07/imran-khan-says-march-on-pakistan-capital-will-resume-on-tuesday/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos