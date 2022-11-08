Donald Trump appeals New York court order for company watchdog





NEW YORK, Nov 7 (Reuters) – Former U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday appealed a judge’s order to install a watchdog at the Trump Organization before a civil fraud case by the state attorney general from being tried.

Manhattan-based Judge Arthur Engoron on Thursday granted a request from State Attorney General Letitia James to appoint an independent monitor to stop alleged fraud going on at the real estate company and prevent the Trumps from transferring assets beyond its reach.

Engoron’s order prohibits defendants from transferring assets without court approval and requires the monitor to receive a “full and accurate description” of the Trump Organization’s structure and assets.

James had in September named Trump, three of his adult children, the Trump Organization and others as defendants in a $250 million civil fraud lawsuit for allegedly overstating Trump’s assets and net worth during a decade of lies to banks and insurers.

In a notice of appeal filed Monday, Trump’s attorney, Alina Habba, and his children’s attorneys, Eric Trump, Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump, Jr., said the defendants asked the Appeals Division , a mid-level state appeals court, to consider Engoron’s order, without outlining its legal arguments.

Trump, a Republican, last week called Engoron’s order “ridiculous” and the Trump Organization called it an “obvious attempt” to influence Tuesday’s U.S. midterm elections. James is a Democrat.

Engoron has given both parties until November 10 to recommend three candidates to become monitors.

The case is one of many legal battles Trump faces as he mulls a 2024 presidential bid.

Testimony began last week in another Manhattan courtroom in a criminal case from the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office accusing the Trump Organization of conspiring to defraud tax authorities for at least 15 years. The company pleaded not guilty.

Reporting by Luc Cohen in New York

Luke Cohen

Thomson Reuters

New York Federal Courts Reports. Previously, he worked as a correspondent in Venezuela and Argentina.

