



ALISTER Jack and Nadine Dorries will both receive the peerage of Boris Johnson.

The Scottish secretary and former culture secretary, both fierce allies of the ousted Prime Minister, are two of four incumbent MPs promised lifetime seats in Lords in Johnsons resignation honors list. The temperature reported that the full 20-person list also includes COP26 President Alok Sharma and former Cabinet Minister without Portfolio Nigel Adams. READ MORE: Former Labor MP slams Keir Starmer for ‘condescending’ to Scots with ‘Conservative language’ A member of the House of Lords also cannot sit in the House of Commons, meaning there is the prospect of up to four by-elections in Conservative seats, including Jacks. Guardian reports in July suggest that Johnson’s team was aware of the problems such appointments would cause. A source told the newspaper this summer: You can’t announce a peerage and say they won’t come into effect for two years. [after the next general election]. The elevation of MPs will mean that these seats will be freed up to be contested. This will be a very early test for the new leader. However, PA reported that Johnson (below) has asked MPs he has nominated for peerages to delay taking over so they don’t call by-elections. The politicians have reportedly all agreed to delay the Lords leadership until the end of the current Parliament to spare Rishi Sunak challenges. Jackremaining in the Commons would save the Tories from the battle to retain its seat in Dumfries and Galloway, which it won in the last general election by less than 2,000 votes against the SNP. Johnson reportedly plans to appoint up to eight sitting MPs from a slate of 30 peerages. However, he slashed the numbers after the plans came under attack from Sunak’s side in the Tories’ first leadership race over the summer. Ross Kempsell, 30, and Charlotte Owen, who the Times says is in her late 20s, are also expected to be nominated. The newspaper claimed they were set to be the youngest peers in life. Owen was Johnson’s parliamentary aide, while Kempsell is said to be one of the best friends of Carries, the former prime minister’s wife. Johnson’s peerage recommendations will need to be approved by the House of Lords Nominating Committee. However, the current Prime Minister would have veto power, as Johnson used to give a title to Peter Cruddas.

