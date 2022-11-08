Trump Says PA Supreme Court Ruling Proves 2020 Results Rigged, It’s Pants on Fire!





Former President Donald Trump has again claimed the election he lost in 2020 was “rigged”, this time saying a recent ruling on ballot tabulation in Pennsylvania backed him up.

“So the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania just ruled, in effect, that the 2020 presidential election was rigged,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Nov. 3, “but they will let that result stand, however, in future elections. , you are no longer allowed to do what was done in the 2020 election. Is it fair, or even legal. This decision represents far more votes than would have been needed to win Pennsylvania. What scam!”

A November 3 Instagram post features a screenshot of Truth Social’s update. (Trump was banned from Facebook and Instagram after the US Capitol riot on January 6, 2021.) The post was flagged as part of Metas’ efforts to combat fake news and misinformation on its feed. news. (Learn more about our partnership with Meta, owner of Facebook and Instagram.)

Trump’s claim is false.

The Nov. 1 Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruling states that county election boards are not permitted to count mail-in or mail-in ballots contained in “undated” or “incorrectly dated” outer envelopes.

According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, the court’s decision has caused confusion among election administrators about how to determine an incorrect date.

Thus, on November 5, the court issued an additional decision.

This order clarified the acceptable window of dates listed on the outer envelopes. For envelopes containing mail-in ballots, handwritten dates before September 19 or after November 8 should be rejected. For postal votes, envelopes with handwritten dates before August 30 or after November 8 must also be rejected.

As we reported, Acting Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Secretary Leigh Chapman provided advice to county election supervisors in September that undated or incorrectly dated ballots should be counted as long as they are were received on polling day.

State and national Republican groups challenged the guidelines, leading the Supreme Court to intervene Nov. 1.

The Pennsylvania Department of State said in a statement it was reviewing the order, adding that “the order emphasizes the importance of consistent state guidelines that voters should carefully follow all instructions on their ballot. mail-in ballot and double-check it before returning it”. The department issued new guidance to counties on separating undated or incorrectly dated ballots.

The two-page order issued by the state Supreme Court does not deny or affect the official results of the 2020 general election, as Trump has falsely claimed. This applies to the next elections which will take place on 8 November.

On November 5, the Pennsylvania Department of State sent a survey to county election officials asking them to report by the end of the day on November 7 how many undated and incorrectly dated ballots they had, and by left. At a press conference, Chapman said the state has no way of collecting this data unless the counties provide it.

President Joe Biden defeated Trump in Pennsylvania with 50.1% of the vote, according to official results from the Pennsylvania State Department.

We assess Trump’s misinterpretation of the Pants on Fire order!

PolitiFact writer Amy Sherman contributed to this report.

