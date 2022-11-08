Reinforced wolf warrior: Xi Jinping prepares a radical change in his foreign policy

Chinese regime leader plans to replace current foreign minister with an even tougher man

Chinese regime leader Xi Jinping meets the media after the end of the 20th Communist Party Congress on 23 October (Reuters)

Reinforced. Emboldened. Authorized. Mao Zedong.

This is how Xi Jinping feels after the 20th Congress of the Communist Party of China(CCP) will deposit all the power in him for another five years. He thus swept away the tradition of only two mandates which had been maintained since the founder of the current people of the republic of china left his throne forever and began the modernization of the country in the mid-1970s. A symbol of this decline occurred hours before the end of the party summit when he decided to humiliate and expel Hu Jintaoits predecessor, premises.

Xi made it clear – from this violent gesture broadcast live around the world – that an era of moderation and growth was definitely over and a new stage had begun: a stage with less economic success and an approach even more aggressive in terms of international policy and regional expansionism.

The country ruled with an iron fist by Xi is preparing to intensify its famous diplomacy of Wolf Warriorname borrowed from a popular film saga whose plot is based on a hero with standardized values ​​who defends China alleged external threats. An ode to nationalism. The very linear message of the film – starring and directed by a local movie megastar Wu Jing – has been adopted by the regime’s foreign service and disseminated to all its ambassadors and delegates around the world over the past few years.

The slogan of its ambassadors scattered around the world is clear and it worked perfectly with the former foreign minister Wang Yi: return with virulence any criticism of beijing -for however brief and insignificant it is – and harass every move of Taiwan abroad. The diplomatic offices are on a mission to allow no questions, to prevent Taiwanese officials from freely exercising their work – whether commercial or cultural – and to push to extremes to obtain concessions for mega-projects for corporations. public.

Many officials in countries that receive Chinese complaints – especially some with entrenched temptations in nations with lazy institutions, such as in Latin AmericaWhere Africa – they respond quickly to discontent and pressure from regime embassies and accede to their demands through letters, phone calls or visits.

However – and despite his great contributions and achievements to this type of foreign policy – ​​it seems that Wang’s time as a diplomatic leader is coming to an end. Xi Jinping no longer wants him as Chief Ambassador and seeks a more belligerent and hostile profile for his office. The 69-year-old awaits a long, cold and well-paid retirement embellished with an honorary post at the CCP. He will be invested with some institutional importance so that his declining ostracism will not be so demotivating for the rest of the loyalists. But in time, his star will fade forever.

At the head of the chief beijing there is another person to replace him: Gang Qin . At 56 -13 years younger than his still boss-, the current ambassador of China to United States would be the man chosen by Xi replace Wang. This involves a bet by the CCP for a much younger and combative figure for his foreign policy. Qing has just been promoted to central committeewhich puts it one step away from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Qin Gang is the Chinese Ambassador to the United States. He had been in Washington for a little over a year. Now Xi Jinping wants him as Wang Yi’s successor as head of the regime’s diplomacy (Photo: Xinhua)

Qingcontrary to Wang does not have its own line or story in the CCP. It absolutely meets Xi and does not think for himself, but for his supreme leader. During his year in Washington he demonstrated his loyalty to the extreme and was the most eloquent standard-bearer in the Wolf Warrior strategy.. To each criticism – whether it emanates from the State Department or from a legislator of little renown – he responded aggressively, each time and immediately, without arguments that would refute the question raised and without considering diplomatic means. .

He himself promotes and highlights his campaign to replace his current boss without fear of being reprimanded. He published newspaper articles in which he was named as the natural successor to the chancellery, a decision that would be consummated within days.

Arrived in Washington in September 2021, Qing made no significant progress in relations between the two nations at times of extreme tension. On the contrary, it undermined all avenues of constructive dialogue. These data would be essential to understand what Xi Jinping’s true intentions are facing the future. An even bleaker future for the world: a nation with an economy that is starting to crack and whose leader has in mind only the obsession of a legacy that will put him above Mao Zedong.

