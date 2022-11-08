Imran Khan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf party to resume long march on Thursday





Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf long march, which was suspended after the failed assassination attempt on party leader Imran Khan last week, will resume on Thursday, two senior party leaders said on Monday.

Addressing party workers at Zaman Park in Lahore, Vice President Shah Mahmood Qureshi announced that the long march will resume on Thursday from the same spot where the attack on Khan took place.

Another senior leader, Faisal Javed Khan, also said the party’s long march would resume on November 10.

It is the third time the party has changed the date of the long march which came to a halt after the failed assassination attempt on 70-year-old Khan.

First, the party had said the march would resume on Tuesday, but then changed the date to Wednesday.

Fawad Chaudhry, a former information minister and the party’s first vice-president, earlier said in a tweet that the party’s long march would resume on Wednesday instead of Tuesday at 2 p.m. local time.

The march was launched on October 28 from Lahore with the aim of culminating in Islamabad on November 11, but was blocked on November 3 in Wazirabad after gunmen fired at Khan’s container mounted on a truck, killing a woman. person and injuring at least 11 others. including the president of the PTI.

Qureshi also said that despite 72 hours, an FIR of the attack on Khan had still not been registered.

“The president of the Supreme Court intervened and ordered that the complaint be registered within 24 hours, he declared.

“The account of Imran Khan sahab is very clear [] that my complainant has contacted the police and my position is clear, Qureshi said, adding that the party’s top priority at the moment is the FIR.

The FIR issue has been delayed due to differences between Khan and the provincial government, with the former wanting to name Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and Major General Faisal Naseer in the complaint.

The Punjab government and the provincial police are reluctant to include the name of the army general serving in the FIR.

The delay in the FIR registration blocked a proper investigation into the crime.

Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial previously ordered the Punjab Police Chief to register the FIR within 24 hours and warned him to take suo motu action if his orders were not implemented.

Separately, the Home Ministry has requested the Punjab government to immediately register the FIR of the shooting incident, saying the report should be based on the merits and not on speculation or speculative allegations.

In a letter dated November 5 to the Chief Secretary of the Province and the Inspector General of Punjab, the Ministry described the delay in the registration of the FIR as the Punjab government’s lackluster response to this unfortunate incident.

The delay is manifestly unlawful and has caused irreparable harm to prosecute the real defendant, the letter said, adding that the case was mishandled by the Punjab government, creating a law and order situation in the province.

Khan, who is currently recovering from his injuries, was still holding consultations with his party leaders over FIR registration at his residence in Zaman Park area of ​​Lahore. He was discharged from hospital on Sunday after undergoing successful surgery.

Qureshi said at a large public rally at Clock Tower Chowk in Faisalabad on Sunday that Khan had asked him to lead the march in his place. He said that although he is not fully recovered, Khan will take part in the Long March in Rawalpindi, the Dawn newspaper reported.

He said the people of Faisalabad and across the country are demanding that Prime Minister Sharif and Home Minister Sanaullah resign as they are the real planners of the attack on Khan in Wazirabad.

Meanwhile, PTI supporters again resorted to protests by closing major roads in major cities on Monday.

The major disruption was seen in Rawalpindi where major Murree Road and Peshawar roads were blocked. Commuters faced problems, especially those picking up their children from school, as the start of the protests coincided with the closure of educational institutions.

(Only the title and image of this report may have been edited by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

