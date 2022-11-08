Reject Greenpeace in Bali, GAIB supports President Ir. H. Joko Widodo Success of the G20 summit in Bali

Hariamlerdekapost.com Banyuwangi – United Indonesia Activist Movement (GAIB) rejects Greenpeace in Bali, ready to support the President of the Republic of Indonesia Ir. H. Joko Widodo for the success of the G20 summit in Bali. GAIB is united with Smart Vision to think independently in work and the mission is to be the king of your own country.

Abdul Haris and Eko Wijiono from Banyuwangi, joined as enforcers of the “GAIB” mandate.

Greenpeace or Green Peace is a non-governmental organization as well as a global environmental organization, which has branches in more than 40 countries around the world with its headquarters in Amsterdam, the Netherlands,” said Eko Wijiono.

Ready to support the President of the Republic of Indonesia Ir. H. Joko Widodo and the Indonesian government for the holding of the G20 summit in Bali, as well as the exhortation of the NGO Green Peace not to carry out provocative movements likely to harm the dignity of the Indonesian nation by interfering and disrupting the G20 summit.

GAIB supports the activities of the G20 summit in Bali. It is a force for establishing close relations between countries. Backing up and recovering from the economic downturn during Covid some time ago.

It is a matter of pride that Indonesia hosts the international G20 summit.

The definition of the G20 summit is a group of 19 countries with the largest economies in the world plus one intergovernmental and supranational organization, the European Union. Welcoming industrialized countries and developing together.

The implementation of the G20 summit offers many direct benefits to Indonesia. Its contribution is expected to reach US$533 million or about 7.4 trillion rupees in gross domestic product (GDP), including an increase in domestic consumption of up to 1.7 trillion rupees.

Eko Wijiono said he is ready to support G20 summit activities in Bali and rejects activities on behalf of any NGO in East Java so as not to travel to Bali, it is feared that it will interfere with G20 summit activities,” he said. “Monday 07/11/2022

Ready to support Pak Jokowi to make the G20 summit held in Bali a success.

Abdul Haris said that the G20 summit is very important for our country to show that the quality of our country must be taken into account and deserves consideration for countries outside Indonesia,” he said. -he explains.

Of course, this momentum is very important for our country and we must support Pak Jokowi’s efforts to make the G20 summit a success,” he concluded.

Very proud because Indonesia is hosting the G20 summit and of course it will be beneficial for our society and our nation.

To all the inhabitants of East Java, especially the young people, to participate in the support and success of the international agenda of the G20 summit in Bali,

We are obliged to maintain the security conduciveness of the East Java region, hope that our country will quickly recover its economy and successfully complete the G20 summit.

The militancy and loyalty of the GAIB Ormas is ready to stand in the way if the NGO Green Peace pushes forward… Independence!!!”, concluded Haris (team)



