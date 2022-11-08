Trump could announce he’s running in 2024 as early as tonight





Last week, Donald Trump reportedly set November 14 as the start of his third presidential election. This plan would have graciously given Americans six days of respite between the midterm elections, which made many people want to throw their phones and televisions in the ocean, and another endless surreal campaign of the figure la most controversial in the country.

But maybe that was too much to ask.

The chatter between sources and reporters abounded on Monday that Trump could announce his run as soon as tonight at a rally for Senate hopeful and Trump kisser JD Vance in Ohio. If he goes all the way, he will typically draw as much attention as possible to himself just as his party is about to triumph.

Calls/texts based all morning, the Trump/Vance rally in Ohio will be watched closely by Rs. Speculation has reached a point of absurdity at this point, but many Rs more or less close to Trump are anticipating an announcement accelerated based on his recent private comments.

— Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) November 7, 2022

The AP reported that Trump has yet to make up his mind on the matter.

AP: Trump was considering announcing his third presidential election at virtually any time — possibly even Monday night — but hadn’t made a final decision, according to people familiar with his thinking.

— Jesse Rodriguez (@JesseRodriguez) November 7, 2022

There’s no doubt Trump will try another shot at the White House: As he told New Yorker Olivia Nuzzi this summer, I’ve already made that decision, but I’ve been coy about the timing.

There are two strategic rationales Trump could make here by jumping in earlier than expected. One is about Ron DeSantis. The Florida governor, currently his only real rival for the nomination, is expected to waltz for a second term on Tuesday, and Trump clarifying his own intentions at the White House could diminish the potency of the upstarts’ triumphant narrative. Trump knows DeSantis is a major threat, witnessing his rather lousy attempt to brand him Ron DeSanctimonious over the weekend. He seems to understand that asserting himself as quickly as possible is the best chance of bullying his competitor out of the race or at least weakening his position even if he picks up quite a bit of opprobrium from within the party.

There is also the very real possibility that Trump will be indicted in the coming weeks or months for Jan. 6 or for all the hoarding of state secrets at Mar-a-Lago. And while Attorney General Merrick Garlands’ decision on whether to press charges is never easy, Trump could run his demagoguery playbook more effectively if he argues (dishonestly) than any other Department of Justice action. Justice would interfere in an active presidential campaign. It seems unlikely that Garland will announce his intentions immediately after the midterms, but rolling the presidential ball before Tuesday could make the departments’ job even more difficult.

But if there’s anything we’ve learned over the past six years, it’s that attributing a coherent strategy to Trump is a fool’s errand. Perhaps the simplest possible explanation that the man just wants attention is the correct one. Proof of this theory: Trump has barely been able to prevent himself in recent days from taking the plunge and blurting out that he is running for president. According to NBC News, his advisers successfully prevented him from doing so at a rally for the Republican ticket in Pennsylvania. Onstage, Trump nearly declared anyway, telling the crowd, I don’t want to do this right now because I would love to, I want the focus tonight to be on Dr. Oz and Doug Mastriano. Because we have to win, okay?

Those same advisers are likely telling Trump to wait a few more days to avoid eclipsing the midterms and to avoid making more enemies among voters who have warmed to DeSantis. Surely Trump will listen to these reasonable opinions, right? Right?

