China refuses to ease draconian ‘zero-COVID’ policy despite rising cases and human and economic pain
beijing — Rumors that China could relax its strict “zero-COVID” policy sent stock markets in China soaring and brought some hope that life in the country could return to something resembling normal at the end of last week. On Monday morning, however, investors were once again grappling with the reality that China’s huge economic engine could remain at a lower gear for weeks to come.
Senior officials killed hopes of a lifting of the draconian measures at a press conference on Saturday, reaffirming China’s commitment to the strict lockdowns, mandatory quarantines and testing, and business closures that Beijing has been using for years to try to contain coronavirus epidemics.
National Health Commission official Hu Xiang called China’s COVID-19 containment measures “completely correct” and “the most economical and effective”.
But the policy doesn’t seem to be working very well.
human pain
China hasn’t had a true zero COVID day — without a single recorded domestic infection — since late June. On Monday, authorities reported a total of 5,436 cases in the country, a relatively tiny number compared to other major countries, but a six-month high for China.
A district that is home to around 1.7 million people in the southern metropolis of Guangzhou is under lockdown after 1,935 cases were reported there, while mass testing has been ordered in some areas of Beijing due to new cases numbering in the dozens.
A 55-year-old woman from Inner Mongolia who suffered from anxiety disorder died last Friday after jumping from her apartment, which was locked after only two cases were reported in the building.
Just three days earlier, a three-year-old boy from neighboring Gansu province had died of carbon monoxide poisoning. His father blamed the strict virus control measures for indirectly killing his son, by hampering his family’s efforts to get him emergency medical help.
Economic pain
The government’s economic case for the zero COVID approach has also been called into question by the high price companies have paid.
Taiwanese electronics manufacturing giant Foxconn, which makes 70% of Apple’s popular iPhone products, recently had a cluster of COVID-19 cases among the roughly 200,000 workers at its plant in Zhengzhou province, China. central China. The company initially banned dining in cafeterias on campus to avoid crowds and mitigate the spread of the virus, But that did not work.
Videos of factory workers, worried about catching COVID, escaping the sprawling facility by walking down highways have gone viral on Douyin, China’s version of TikTok. Foxconn has offered cash bonuses to staff in a bid to keep them there, but Reuters news agency said problems with the installation could see production of new iPhones drop by up to 30% this month. here, with the crucial approach of Christmas. .
Apple has now recognized that it expects lower shipments of some high-end iPhone 14 models partly due to the disruption at the Zhengzhou factory.
Last week, the Disneyland Resort in Shanghai suddenly closed, trapping visitors inside as authorities administered COVID tests to each of them, after it emerged only one confirmed case had visited the park in previous days.
Data released on Monday showed China’s exports and imports both contracted unexpectedly in October for the first time since the early days of the pandemic.
A survey by the American Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai found that American business optimism in China has reached record highs, with only 55% of companies surveyed describing themselves as optimistic for the next five years.
Xi Jinping does not move
While people and organizations outside of China have questioned Beijing’s strict COVID policy, however, in a country with limited freedom of speech, domestic voices opposing the measures are quickly silenced. and rarely heard outside of the protective anonymity offered by the Internet.
A rare and notable exception to this self-censorship was the lone protester known as “Bridge Man”. The man draped a large banner across a bridge in downtown Beijing last month, just before the National Communist Party Congress rally, reading: “We don’t want COVID tests, we want food. We we don’t want confinement, we want freedom.”
Authorities quickly showed up and removed the banner from the man and took him into custody. There has been no news of him since.
While the protest has inspired an outpouring of online support from disgruntled and like-minded citizens in China and abroad, President Xi Jinping has given no indication that his zero-COVID policy will ease anytime soon. .
