Cop27 argues as Rishi set to back climate reparations but Boris rages ‘we can’t afford it’ | Politics | New

Rishi Sunak last night paved the way for Britain to pay reparations to countries worst hit by climate change. The prime minister has given his approval for the issue to be one of the issues discussed at the COP27 summit in Egypt this week.

Landing late last night in Sharm el-Sheikh, he pledged to urge countries to come together to leave “a legacy we could be proud of” for the children of the world. British negotiators are said to have backed a last-minute deal to settle ‘loss and damage’ to countries badly hit by climate change. However, delivering his own speech at COP27 this morning, former Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned that Mr Sunak must reject demands for reparations. The Number 10 holder has agreed to discuss damages as hardworking Britons continue to be hit by the cost of living crisis at home. READ MORE: Sunak to call for ‘clean growth and new jobs’ at COP27 after U-turn

“This is the issue also known as loss and damage. “It’s the fact that the poorest countries are facing the massive effects of climate change. “We see it all over the world,” he told the BBC on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg’s show. “It’s about poorer countries that are on the front lines of the climate crisis – Pakistan recently suffered these disastrous floods, 30% of the country under water. “So it’s about global solidarity. Yes, we have a historic responsibility, but it’s about global solidarity and it’s absolutely part of our aid commitment.” Mr Sunak is expected to confirm £65million in funding today for the Nature, People and Climate Investment Fund, which supports indigenous and local forest communities, and new funding for Treevive, which s is working to conserve and restore two million hectares of rainforest.

He will also today announce an additional £65.5 million for the Clean Energy Innovation Facility, which provides grants to researchers and scientists in developing countries to accelerate the development of clean technologies. The Prime Minister is expected to say: “The world came together in Glasgow with one last chance to create a plan that would limit global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees. The question today is: can we mobilize the collective will to deliver on these promises? “I believe we can. By delivering on the promises we made in Glasgow, we can turn our fight against climate change into a global mission for new jobs and clean growth. “And we can leave our children a greener planet and a more prosperous future. It’s a legacy we could be proud of.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.express.co.uk/news/politics/1693214/cop27-boris-johnson-rishi-sunak-reparations-row The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos