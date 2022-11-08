14 stocks to watch if Donald Trump announces 2024 presidential bid: 6 for now, 8 for later – Digital World Acq (NASDAQ:DWAC)





Former President Donald Trump has hinted at announcing a new presidential bid in the 2024 election. According to new reports, Trump may officially announce his intentions on November 14 to run as the Republican presidential candidate in the 2024 elections.

Here’s a look at the actions to watch if Trump announces his plans for the election.

What happened: Trump won the 2016 presidential election against Hillary Clinton and was the leader of the United States for four years. Trump lost a re-election bid in the 2020 presidential election to former Vice President Joe Biden.

Trump is now planning to run for president, which could set up a rematch with Biden if the two former presidents win their respective nominations.

In order to make our country prosperous, safe and glorious, I will very, very, very likely do it again, Trump said recently.

Stocks to watch now: The biggest stock to watch if Trump announces his nomination is Digital World Acquisition Corporation DWAC. SPAC has an ongoing merger with Trump Media & Technology Group, the social media and media company owned by Trump.

Shares of Digital World Acquisition jumped Monday on news of Trump’s alleged bid. The deal still faces several setbacks and investigations and another vote is scheduled for Nov. 22 to extend the merger’s voting period until September 2023. Without voter approval, reaching the SPAC deal at time could face significant difficulties and could mean that SPAC is no longer tied to Trump.

Another social media-related stock to watch during Trump’s potential announcement is video platform Rumble IncRUM. With a ban on YouTube owned by Alphabet Inc GOOGGOOGL, Trump has often posted videos on Rumble, including some of his campaign videos in the past.

Black Rifle Coffee Company BRCC is a veteran-founded coffee company with a subscription plan and physical stores. The company went public via the SPAC merger and has often been linked to the Conservative Party. The company received positive endorsements from several prominent Republican voices, including former President Donald Trump Jr.’s son, who also appeared on the company’s podcast.

Great coffee, great guys, and great Americans, Donald Trump Jr. previously said of the company.

Enterprise software company Phunware IncPHUN has been flagged as a Trump-sensitive stock by Benzinga Pro, meaning it often moves in reaction to major news about the former president. Phunware previously worked with Trump to design the official app for his 2020 presidential campaign. Phunware has not had a confirmed connection with Trump since then, but may work with Trump in the future.

Media company Fox CorpFOXFOXA has been associated with conservative media. The company has hosted Trump for interviews and phone calls on its Fox News channel on several occasions and could land big interviews with Trump after news of a possible formal candidacy announcement.

Launched in 2017, the Point Bridge America First ETF MAGA is not a stock or full Donald Trump ETF, but its MAGA ticker alone could see it react positively to Trump’s announcement. The MAGAticker is in line with Trump’s acronym for Make America Great Again, which was a slogan and rallying cry for Trump in the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections.

The ETF tracks S&P 500 companies that donate to the Republican Party.

Related Link: Trump SPAC Merger Has Provisions For Presidential Race And Jail Time

Stocks to watch later: If Trump announces his intention to run for president, he will stage a two-year long battle with other potential Republican candidates such as current Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who will be re-elected tomorrow. Trump would also face a battle with a Democratic candidate if he wins the Republican nomination.

The following list includes stocks that won’t move as much on news of Trump’s bid for president, but could be movers if Trump wins the Republican nomination and gets closer to being elected president again.

The automaker sector could be hit by the 2024 election, with Trump not a big supporter of electric vehicles and federal appropriations like Biden and the Democratic Congress. Traditional automakers such as General Motors Company GM and Ford Motor Company F could benefit from Trump’s victory in the next presidency, as it would give them more time to switch to electric vehicles. Likewise, Tesla Inc TSLA could be hurt by a president who does not fully support electric vehicles. Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk have had hard heads before.

Defense stocks are often seen as beneficiaries under Republican-led presidents and Congress. Trump securing the presidential nomination could lead to stocks such as Boeing Inc BA, Lockheed Martin CorpLMT and Northrop Grumman CorpNOC seeing an increase in their share price. Trump was known to be a proponent of a strong US and global military presence during his first presidential term.

Known for its high volatility during times of political unrest or protests in the United States, Digital Ally Inc DGLY, which provides body cameras and video systems for law enforcement, and Axon Enterprise Inc AXON, which develops technologies and arms products, could be volatile as the next presidential election opens. There is a strong possibility of protests no matter who is elected.

Read next: Trump Vs. DeSantis: Preview of potential 2024 GOP primary matchup seen in Florida on Sunday

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.benzinga.com/news/22/11/29599251/14-stocks-to-watch-if-donald-trump-announces-2024-presidential-bid-6-for-now-8-for-later The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos