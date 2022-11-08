China. XI Jinping, dictator or socialist leader?

By Ricardo Arenales, Latin American Summary, November 7, 2022.

The project Xi is championing for his country is called the Chinese Dream and proposes a new stage in the country’s development as a socialist power. The next few years, he said, should be used to carry out the socialist modernization necessary to consolidate China as a world power.

Once the main conclusions of the 20th Congress of the Chinese Communist Party were known, the international press preferred to deal more sensationally with the fact that the supreme leader of the party, Xi Jinping, had been re-elected for a third five-year term, leaving aside the analysis of the main orientations, work plans and tasks adopted by the communist competition.

The international business press made headlines such as that an authoritarian regime had been enthroned in China, that the party leader had changed the constitution not only to secure himself one more term, but to be elected successively without legal control , in short, that Chinese democracy today is synonymous with autocracy, and that Xi’s tenure is comparable only to that of Mao Zedong.

Another look at the facts is easily perceived by reading the content of the proposed reforms, the plans drawn up by the congress, the extent of the transformations in the short, medium and long term, knowing that the figure and leadership of Xi Jinping are projected as the engine of the modernization process in which the Asian giant is engaged.

soul of the process

When, in a previous note, we talked about the long-term plans for the modernization of the socialist regime, we somehow recognized that the current general secretary of the party is the soul of this process. The corporate press deliberately conceals the decision of the 20th Congress to unanimously approve Xi Jinping’s ideas for consolidating socialism with Chinese characteristics in a new era.

At the same time, there has been a renewal of party and state leadership cadres, which allow them to surround the president in carrying out the mandate of the congress and the new challenges of the party, which Xi described. as an internal problem. revolution in the expedition towards the future of the party. He passed in order to remain firm in the deepening of the reform plan undertaken since his arrival in power.

centenary goals

A peculiarity of the Chinese Communist Party Congress this year is that the Asian country is in an important transition process. Ten years ago, China set itself two centenary goals. One is already fulfilled: the realization of a small prosperity society for the party’s centenary in 2021.

The other goal is to build a mature, prosperous and powerful socialist country by the centenary of the People’s Republic of China in 2049; now China is in the process of transitioning from the first objective to the second.

Talking about a centenary goal in a country today is a rarity, because what we see are countries with chaotic governance processes. In contrast, the Chinese government prefers stability and long-term planning, and in this the hand of Xi Jinping is seen. Western countries find it very difficult to pursue long-term goals, and even more difficult to achieve them.

The Chinese government has set itself the goal of building a moderately prosperous society and eradicating extreme poverty, two goals it achieved last year

eradicated absolute poverty

The first objective, to achieve a prosperous society by 2021, implied a significant increase in GDP, that no one would live in absolute poverty and that there would be an improvement in the quality of life for all citizens.

Over the past decade, gross domestic product has grown by 91%, or 6.7% per year. During this period, the average disposable income per person almost doubled. Absolute poverty has been eradicated and life expectancy has increased by more than three years. And we are talking about a country that has a population of 1,448,471,403 people, according to the latest official data for this year. The most populated in the world, with 147 inhabitants per square kilometer, and yet with a very low percentage of immigration.

Having fulfilled the first objective, it is time to think about the second: by 2049 a modern, prosperous, strong, culturally advanced and harmonious socialist country. The first objective was essentially quantitative growth; the second mainly qualitative growth. Over the past decades, China has sought rapid economic growth to meet people’s basic needs. The new development model puts more emphasis on sustainability, high quality and innovation.

Modernization on the agenda

The objective is no longer growth but modernization. This last characteristic is particularly important because the geopolitical context has changed radically. The United States and Europe insist on a hostile attitude towards China, calling it a potential enemy, a strategic adversary, and planning to isolate it.

Therefore, interest in domestic innovation, technological self-sufficiency, and supply chain security is on the agenda in China. They are necessary so as not to jeopardize the quest for modernization. The mainstream media are wrong to ignore this momentous change that is happening in China and which will have repercussions in the rest of the world.

In previous decades, life in China revolved around the idea of ​​developing a kind of indigenous-flavoured capitalism. This allowed some people to become extremely wealthy, on the grounds that it would benefit society as a whole. What has happened is great social inequality and the growth of extreme poverty.

When Xi Jinping came to power, he faced this situation and said that there was nothing socialist about this social inequality, it was not socialist at all. Even Xi Jinping spoke of the need to return to the communist character of the party, at least as much as possible. This is why some observers assure that the current Chinese leadership, which emerged strengthened from the last party congress, has returned to the paths of socialism.