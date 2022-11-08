Demonetization, a colossal failure of the Narendra Modis government: KTR





Hyderabad: Telangana Minister KTR said the demonetization, which was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ government on November 8, 2016, was a colossal failure and crippled India’s growing economy. He felt that this half-baked idea threw the economy into chaos, led to 8 straight quarters of downturn, then landing in lockdown in 2020 and dealt a blow to our country’s vibrant economy. On the sixth anniversary of demonetization, KTR recounted the horrors of demonetization and the deep scars it left on our country’s economy. The fact that six years after this hasty decision to remove all high-value currency in circulation, the amount of currency with the public has reached an all-time high of Rs 30.88 lakh Crore – is proof of the spectacular failure of demonetization, KTR said. KTR said that although the demonetization was announced, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ruling BJP party government listed several benefits that would come from the move. Six years later, it is clear that all of these claims have fallen flat. Outlandish claims have been made that demonetization will reduce cash in circulation, end terrorism, reduce black money, reduce counterfeiting, and introduce a cashless economy. The experience of the past six years proves that, unfortunately, all these claims by Prime Minister Narendra Modi have turned out to be false, KTR added. What a colossal failure this demonetization has been and let’s not forget how crippling it has crippled India’s growing economy This half-baked idea led to 8 consecutive quarters of slowdown, then landing in lockdown in 2020, dealing a blow to the buoyant economy https://t.co/8fW8f1pjoN KTR (@KTRTRS) November 7, 2022 KTR said that the money in circulation increased by 72% or Rs 12.91 lakh crore from Rs 17.97 lakh crore on November 4, 2016. Our country continues to witness terrorist activities on a regular basis, it there is no hope of a large amount of black money returning to the formal economy and, more alarmingly, there is an increase in counterfeit money. Hundreds of lives were lost in the winding queues at ATMs during the first weeks of demonetization, the Minister of State recalled. The prime minister claimed that if the desired benefits are not seen within 50 days, he could be burned alive. After six years, the lives and livelihoods of millions of poor and middle-income Indians have been destroyed by demonetization, KTR said. Instead of bringing the claimed benefits, demonetization had several disastrous effects on the Indian economy, he added. KTR said that between 2016 and 2019, demonetization resulted in 50 Lakh losing their jobs. 88 lakh taxpayers failed to file returns in the year of the ticket ban due to loss of jobs or income. The MSME sector suffered the most as these small and medium enterprises were very cash dependent and the sudden demonetization resulted in the closure of thousands of MSMEs across the country. Also Read: Five Years of Andhra Pradesh Praja Sankalpa Yatra by CM Jagan This ill-conceived and poorly implemented measure has dealt a severe blow to the dynamic economy of our country. Several studies conducted by government and private institutions over the past six years undoubtedly prove that demonetization has failed in all respects, KTR said. KTR said demonetization is just one of the major policy failures of the Narendra Modi government. It is these policy failures that have resulted in record unemployment, savage inflation and a tattered economy. All this proves that the government of Narendra Modis is one of the worst performing Union governments in the history of independent India, KTR added. KTR demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi apologize to the people of this country for this massive political failure and take urgent action to get the economy back on track.

