Trump speaks at rally in Ohio as rumors swirl about presidential announcement





CINCINNATI (WXIX) – Former President Donald Trump will be in Ohio Monday night to campaign on the eve of the 2022 midterm elections.

There are conflicting reports as to whether Trump will announce his 2024 presidential campaign north of Dayton. The Hill and The Washington Post reported he was considering it, but other outlets, including Axios, announced the date later in November.

He is expected to speak at Dayton International Airport in Vandalia around 8 p.m.

Gov. Mike DeWine said he would attend.

Trump is fighting for U.S. Senate hopeful and fellow Republican JD Vance, an author and venture capitalist who criticized Trump in 2016. His recent reversal earned Trump’s endorsement and 2022 Senate nomination during the Mays’ GOP primary.

Vance described himself Monday night before Trump’s arrival as an America-First candidate, according to The New York Times. More RINOs, more people who compromise and lose our country in the process, he said.

Vance is running against Democratic Representative Tim Ryan, a 10-term congressman who has amassed an impressive campaign war chest without the full backing of national groups.

Ryan has cultivated a grassroots approach and portrayed himself as a worker while avoiding the Democratic establishment on household and pocketbook issues that loom large in 2022.

Trump carried Ohio by eight points in 2020, and the state is considered red-leaning.

Early polls had Ryan in the lead. Professional pollsters, however, have warned against putting numbers out of Ohio, and Vance’s late push, aided by a $30 million injection from Senate Sen. Mitch McConnells, appears to back them up.

Emerson Colleges’ final survey of the states’ midterm elections found Vance ahead of Ryan by 8 points, according to The Hill.

The race is one of many intended to determine the balance of power in the Senate, which is currently split in two.

Ohio Democratic Party Chairwoman Elizabeth Walters issued the following statement ahead of Trump’s rally:

Tonight, Donald Trump arrives to try to save a lackluster group of Ohio Republicans who are in desperate need of rescuing. From a California transplant candidate for the Senate, whose campaign has been on life support from the start, to a governor who has been running for office for 40 years since Trump once called Republicans in the primary, it’s clear these Republicans have need all the help they can get. Were confident Ohio voters will see through the last-minute act of desperation and elect Democrats top-to-bottom in tomorrow’s ballot.

