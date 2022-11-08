Politics
Boris Johnson condemns Liz Truss for fracking in COP27 speech as he bids to be UK green champion
Boris Johnson condemned his predecessor Liz Truss for trying to lift the UK’s fracking ban during his speech at COP27 as he seeks to position himself as Britain’s climate champion.
The former Prime Minister warmly welcomed the achievements of the previous summit in Glasgow, Scotland last year, and said: I am the spirit of Glasgow.
Speaking at an event hosted by the New York TimesMr Johnson said tackling climate change has been one of the biggest collateral casualties of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and risks hampering progress made at last year’s summit.
He urged nations not to abandon their commitments and the campaign for net zero despite the energy difficulties caused by the war.
Now is not the time to abandon the campaign for net zero, he said, before adding: Now is not the time to turn our backs on renewable technologies, now is the time to put the electric accelerator on the ground.
Mr Johnson also issued a thinly veiled criticism of his successor Liz Truss as he railed against people who want to get the hell out of the UK countryside.
The former prime minister said the summit in Egypt was an opportunity to tackle this nonsense head-on.
Ms Truss sought to overturn the fracking ban, which was a 2019 Tory manifesto pledge, in the face of fierce environmental opposition.
But the policy ended up causing the collapse of his government, as 40 Tory MPs rebelled against the decision in a vote in the House of Commons.
Rishi Sunak has announced he has blocked plans to lift the fracking ban just days after he took over as prime minister.
Mr Johnson, however, seemed less keen on criticizing his former chancellor, who was handed the keys to No 10 just under two weeks ago.
During the 30-minute Q&A session, the former prime minister was repeatedly asked what he thought of Mr Sunak’s initial decision not to attend COP27.
But Mr Johnson dodged the question and said Mr Sunak was absolutely on the right track, and he is happy the Prime Minister is in Sharm el-Sheikh.
Asked about his role at COP27, Mr Johnson said he was a foot soldier and a standard bearer for the Conservative Party.
I am here in a purely supportive role and to remind everyone of what we did in Glasgow. I’m sincerely proud of it. I know that the current government understands this and wants to move forward, he added.
Mr Johnson said he supported the support scheme to help people pay their energy bills and also defended the granting of more licenses to exploit fossil fuels from the North Sea, saying he was just to have a short-term transition period.
The former prime minister couldn’t help but crack another joke about how he was ousted from Downing Street this summer, as he referred to the scorching temperatures seen in the UK this summer.
Temperatures in London reached 40C, which is unprecedented and unbearable, perhaps even contributing who knows to the unexpected political unrest we saw in Westminster at this time, he said.
The former prime minister also spoke of the fundamental injustice of how the pain of climate change falls on developed countries when they barely contribute to global greenhouse gas emissions.
However, he stopped short of supporting reparations and said: Conceptually, I would much rather look at what we can help countries do in the future.
At the end of his 12-minute speech, Mr Johnson reiterated his efforts to ensure nations continue to meet their net zero commitments and the shift to renewable energy.
Speaking from Egypt, he said there would be no miracle escape from the consequences of climate change and urged nations to do more.
It was surely here, or nearby, that Moses miraculously parted the waters of the Red Sea and led his people to the promised land.
What I can tell you is that this time there will be no miracle escape from flooding and other potentially disastrous consequences of climate change.
|
Sources
2/ https://inews.co.uk/news/politics/boris-johnson-cop27-speech-liz-truss-fracking-uk-green-champion-1956550
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Boris Johnson condemns Liz Truss for fracking in COP27 speech as he bids to be UK green champion
- Steffan Nero: the record-breaking Australian blind cricketer who has found a ‘family’ in the sport
- Google Store Black Friday 2022 Sale: Pixel 7 Pro for $749 — Pixel 7 $100 Off
- Dementia plunges by almost a third among older US adults, according to RAND
- George Clooney may have been destined for ‘heaven’
- Azuki x AMBUSH fashion capsule inspired by web3
- More evidence linking ultra-processed foods to premature death
- G20 host Indonesia has ‘strong impression’ Putin will skip Bali summit: FT
- China emits more pollution than Britain in eight years since the Industrial Revolution
- Hollywood’s Luckiest Lottery Retailers: Where to Play Powerball
- Google’s amazing Black Friday deals include big discounts on Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
- Alabama among states with ‘very high’ flu activity