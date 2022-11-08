Boris Johnson condemns Liz Truss for fracking in COP27 speech as he bids to be UK green champion

Boris Johnson condemned his predecessor Liz Truss for trying to lift the UK’s fracking ban during his speech at COP27 as he seeks to position himself as Britain’s climate champion.

The former Prime Minister warmly welcomed the achievements of the previous summit in Glasgow, Scotland last year, and said: I am the spirit of Glasgow.

Speaking at an event hosted by the New York TimesMr Johnson said tackling climate change has been one of the biggest collateral casualties of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and risks hampering progress made at last year’s summit.

He urged nations not to abandon their commitments and the campaign for net zero despite the energy difficulties caused by the war.

Now is not the time to abandon the campaign for net zero, he said, before adding: Now is not the time to turn our backs on renewable technologies, now is the time to put the electric accelerator on the ground.

Mr Johnson also issued a thinly veiled criticism of his successor Liz Truss as he railed against people who want to get the hell out of the UK countryside.

The former prime minister said the summit in Egypt was an opportunity to tackle this nonsense head-on.

Ms Truss sought to overturn the fracking ban, which was a 2019 Tory manifesto pledge, in the face of fierce environmental opposition.

But the policy ended up causing the collapse of his government, as 40 Tory MPs rebelled against the decision in a vote in the House of Commons.

Rishi Sunak has announced he has blocked plans to lift the fracking ban just days after he took over as prime minister.

Mr Johnson, however, seemed less keen on criticizing his former chancellor, who was handed the keys to No 10 just under two weeks ago.

During the 30-minute Q&A session, the former prime minister was repeatedly asked what he thought of Mr Sunak’s initial decision not to attend COP27.

But Mr Johnson dodged the question and said Mr Sunak was absolutely on the right track, and he is happy the Prime Minister is in Sharm el-Sheikh.

Asked about his role at COP27, Mr Johnson said he was a foot soldier and a standard bearer for the Conservative Party.

I am here in a purely supportive role and to remind everyone of what we did in Glasgow. I’m sincerely proud of it. I know that the current government understands this and wants to move forward, he added.

Mr Johnson said he supported the support scheme to help people pay their energy bills and also defended the granting of more licenses to exploit fossil fuels from the North Sea, saying he was just to have a short-term transition period.

The former prime minister couldn’t help but crack another joke about how he was ousted from Downing Street this summer, as he referred to the scorching temperatures seen in the UK this summer.

Temperatures in London reached 40C, which is unprecedented and unbearable, perhaps even contributing who knows to the unexpected political unrest we saw in Westminster at this time, he said.

The former prime minister also spoke of the fundamental injustice of how the pain of climate change falls on developed countries when they barely contribute to global greenhouse gas emissions.

However, he stopped short of supporting reparations and said: Conceptually, I would much rather look at what we can help countries do in the future.

At the end of his 12-minute speech, Mr Johnson reiterated his efforts to ensure nations continue to meet their net zero commitments and the shift to renewable energy.

Speaking from Egypt, he said there would be no miracle escape from the consequences of climate change and urged nations to do more.

It was surely here, or nearby, that Moses miraculously parted the waters of the Red Sea and led his people to the promised land.

What I can tell you is that this time there will be no miracle escape from flooding and other potentially disastrous consequences of climate change.