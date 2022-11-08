Footage of congressional leadership shown during ninth public hearing on Jan. 6 leads to committee’s decision to subpoena Donald Trump – The Hilltop





Former President Donald Trump speaking at the Phoenix Convention Center in Phoenix, Arizona. Photo courtesy of Gage Skidmore.

After recapping all of the findings presented by the United States House Select Committee on the Jan. 6 attack over the past year of investigations, including the mass voter fraud campaign and pressures against the former Vice President Mike Pence, Department of Defense leaders and state and local lawmakers and images of Congressional leaders on Capitol Hill the day of the riot, the committee completed its ninth hearing by issuing a subpoena to the former President Donald Trump.

The president is hereby instructed to subpoena Donald J. Trump for documents and testimony in connection with the Jan. 6 attack on the United States Capitol, the clerk called at the end of the meeting. committee business.

Video footage of first-hand reactions from congressional leaders during the riot showed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D, Calif., House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, D, SC and Majority Leader to Senate Chuck Schumer, D, NY in a safe and contained place. imploring Acting Attorney General Jeffery Rosen and the Justice Department to take action against the rioters. Speaker Pelosi even made it clear that the violence was caused by Trump.

They break the law in different ways. And quite frankly, it was largely at the instigation of the President of the United States, Pelosi spoke on the phone.

Schumer then followed up that statement by telling Attorney General Rosen to encourage the president to issue a public statement.

Why don’t you ask the president to tell them to leave the Capitol, Mr. Attorney General, under your law enforcement responsibility? A public statement that they should all leave, demanded Senator Schumer during a telephone conversation.

Their Republican counterparts, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R, Ky., and House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R, La., were in the same room demanding that the additional forces be called by the Department of Defense and returned to the Capitol.

Speaker Pelosi also asked governors. Ralph Northam, D, Va. and Larry Hogan, R, Md. send the National Guard to their states.

I was just talking to Governor Northam, and what he said was that they sent 200 state troopers and a National Guard unit, Pelosi told Schumer.

This never-before-seen footage of congressional leaders navigating the Jan. 6 riot provides exceptional insight into key decisions made on the day of the Capitol riot to keep members from being brutally attacked while continuing to pursue electoral vote counting. .

Subpoenas from committees could be a stumbling block in Trump’s eventual 2024 campaign run if incriminating information is uncovered in his name.

Copy edited by Jadyn Barnett

