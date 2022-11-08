Biden hopes to meet China’s Xi Jinping on climate change





Comment this story Comment Biden administration officials are working to incorporate climate change into potential talks between the president and Chinese President Xi Jinping in the Group of 20 Mountain peak scheduled in Bali, Indonesia, this month, according to two people familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity because the talks have not been officially announced. US officials have publicly stated that they are working on such a meeting. It would aim to ease friction between the two world powers that are increasingly at odds over trade, the pandemic, human rights and Taiwan’s future. Administration officials are looking for areas of common interest that could lead to cordial and productive discussions, and climate change is one of the few candidates, the people said. Both administrations are committed to working to stop global warming and the green light of new talks between heads of state could open the door to dialogue between the two countries at the ongoing United Nations Climate Change Conference. in Sharm el-Sheikh, known as COP27. US and China may resume climate talks soon, says Jerry Brown Beijing had suspended climate talks with the United States in retaliation for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-California)’s visit to Taiwan in August. This has raised doubts about the potential for success of the COP in Egypt, where the United States and China are usually the two biggest negotiators. An announcement on the Biden-Xi climate talks at the G-20 could come in days to help address that issue, one of the people said. Biden is due to arrive in Bali on Nov. 13 and could meet Xi as early as Nov. 14, after a brief stopover in Egypt for COP27. The U.S.-China dynamic has re-emerged as a key dynamic in finding the money to help other countries deal with climate change, central to Egypt’s success, said John D. Podesta, a senior adviser on the climate at the White House, in an interview. Progress has stalled since China reached agreements and pledged at last year’s COP to work together with the United States and others, he added. Not much has happened and there is relatively little dialogue, he said. I think the whole world is going to ask the question, what’s going on with China? They are a little MIA

