India’s G20 Presidency: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to unveil logo, website and theme today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil the logo, theme and website of India’s G20 Presidency today at 4:30 p.m. via video conference.

Guided by the Prime Minister’s vision, India’s foreign policy has evolved to assume leadership roles on the world stage. In a significant step in this direction, India will assume the G20 Presidency from 1 December 2022. The G20 Presidency provides a unique opportunity for India to contribute to the global agenda on pressing issues of international importance. . Our G20 Presidency logo, theme and website would reflect India’s global message and priorities to the world.

The G20 is the premier forum for international economic cooperation representing approximately 85% of global GDP, over 75% of global trade and approximately two-thirds of the world’s population. During its G20 Presidency, India will hold around 200 meetings in 32 different sectors in several locations across India. The G20 summit, to be held next year, will be one of India’s most prominent international gatherings.

Making the announcement on Monday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the G20 Presidency provides a unique opportunity for India to contribute to the global agenda on pressing issues of international importance.

He said the logo, theme and website of India’s G20 Presidency would reflect the country’s “overall message and priorities” to the world.

It includes Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, United Kingdom, United States and European Union (EU).

“The Prime Minister will unveil the logo, theme and website of India’s G20 Presidency on November 8 at 4:30 p.m. via video conference,” the MEA said.

The G20 summit will take place in Bali on November 15-16 and Prime Minister Modi is expected to be among the key leaders attending.

“Guided by the Prime Minister’s vision, India’s foreign policy has evolved to assume leadership roles on the global stage,” the MEA said.

“In a significant step in this direction, India will assume the G20 Presidency from 1 December. The G20 Presidency provides a unique opportunity for India to contribute to the global agenda on pressing issues of international importance. “, he added.

The G20 is the premier forum for international economic cooperation, representing around 85% of global GDP, over 75% of global trade and around two-thirds of the world’s population.

“During its G20 presidency, India will hold around 200 meetings in 32 different sectors in several locations across India,” the MEA said in a statement.

“The G20 summit to be held next year will be one of the most high-profile international gatherings hosted by India,” he added.

India is currently part of the G20 troika (current, previous and incoming G20 presidencies) comprising Indonesia, Italy and India.