A Republican victory on November 8 does not mean a return for Trump | Opinions





The November 8 midterm elections are the first elections in the United States since the end of the COVID-19 crisis and the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol. They will take place against a backdrop of a deepening US economic crisis and growing polarization among Americans.

Democrats are expected to perform poorly in the election, which is typical for the political party that holds the presidency. The Republicans have the potential to control the House of Representatives and even the Senate.

Such a development, however, should not be interpreted as an indication that former President Donald Trump is definitely set for a comeback in the 2024 presidential elections.

A Republican Victory

Several factors seem to favor a Republican victory in the upcoming midterms.

First, amid a negative outlook for the US economy, Bidens’ approval rating has taken a hit, hovering around 40% in aggregate polls. This would certainly affect the performance of the Democratic parties in the vote.

According to a Republican pollster, who looked at midterm election results between 1962 and 2018, US presidents with job approval ratings below 50% lost an average of 39 seats in the House of Representatives.

Trump, who has actively campaigned alongside Republican candidates for Congress, has retained a certain level of popularity. Democrats hope recent investigations into the former president and his associates affecting the pro-Trump camp have been shattered. The former president has maintained a favorable rating of around 44%, while the percentage of those who view him negatively hasn’t increased in 50 years.

Democrats have relied on politicized issues, such as abortion, to help them rally support and make up for Bidens’ falling ratings. Indeed, the June Supreme Court decision overturning a 1973 decision that made abortion a federal right led to an increase in the number of women registering to vote. In the 2018 midterm elections, suburban and college-educated women helped Democrats win back the House of Representatives from Republicans, a major electoral defeat for the Trump administration.

But ahead of the election, polls show that some female voters in particular, white suburban women, care more about inflation and volatile gas prices and lean towards voting for the Republican Party.

It looks like Democrats may also not be able to win votes from moderate Republicans who backed Biden in the 2020 presidential election. The Democratic Party’s left-wing base, which is driving the Liberal vote, is focusing on confronting Trumpism rather than luring moderate Republicans.

According to the Associated Press, more than a million voters switched from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party. Among them are swing voters who have turned against Trump but are now returning to supporting the GOP.

Republicans, as the opposition party, also appear to have the edge on potential midterm turnout, fueled by the Supreme Court’s abortion ruling, which they see as a major victory. and the urge to justify Trump. In 2020, Liberals were more motivated to run and vote to oust the president, but that momentum appears to have waned. Democrats are struggling to convince the coalition of voters that elected Biden in 2020 to come out big again this year.

A return of Trump?

So, Republicans regaining control of the House of Representatives and possibly the Senate does not mean an increase in Trump’s popularity. Rather, a Republican victory would be a consequence of the collapse of support for Biden amid an economic crisis and the failure of the Democratic Party to defend its economic policies and rally support for the issues they champion, such as as gun control and abortion rights.

Once Trump announces his intention to run in 2024, which is expected to happen after the midterms, electoral attitudes can easily change. As he once again engages the public as a presidential candidate, voters will remember his controversial presidency and personality.

In addition, the economic situation in the United States could also change by the start of the next election season. The ball will be in the Democrats’ court over the next two years to ride out the economic downturn. Biden has executive privileges he could use to blunt the impact of inflation and improve economic indicators.

It’s also not yet clear if the 79-year-old incumbent will run for a second term or if Democrats will field another candidate. If Trump returns to his divisive rhetoric, the Democratic Party would need a candidate who can inspire the liberal base to come out and vote without alienating centrists and independents. Trump has struggled electorally in 2020, even in historically red states like Texas, Georgia and Arizona, and his loyal base alone may not be enough to bring him back to the White House.

Also, if Republicans control both the House and the Senate, that wouldn’t necessarily mean an easy ride for proponents of conservative policies. The Senate, which would likely be under the moderate Republican leadership of Mitch McConnell, could resist House bills seen as too extreme, even if it means working with fellow Democrats on legislative alternatives. Republican control of both houses of Congress could even reinforce internal GOP divisions over what policies to favor and what rhetoric to adopt ahead of the presidential election.

In other words, the political and economic situation in the United States could be quite different from the current situation in the fall of 2024. Indeed, Trump continues to have a significant influence on American politics, but his level of popularity current stalled in the middle of the month. Quarantine may not be enough to win him back the presidency. In that sense, the 2024 election is for the Democrats to lose.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.

