Former President Trump speaks at Dayton rally

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Former President Donald Trump spoke in Dayton at a rally in support of Republican U.S. Senate nominee JD Vance on Monday.

The 45th president’s visit to the Miami Valley comes on the eve of the Nov. 8 election where Republican nominee JD Vance will face Democratic US Congressman Tim Ryan for the US Senate seat.

No one in the world gets Ohioans excited for Election Day like President Trump! Vance said in a statement. “It will be great to welcome him back to Ohio.

The event took place at the Wright Bros. Aero Inc. at Dayton International Airport in Vandalia.

Crowds of supporters packed inside the event space on Monday afternoon as they awaited the arrival of former President Donald Trump.

Congressman Mike Turner opened the rally as the event’s first speaker. Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene spoke at the Dayton rally Monday night.

“We need leaders in Washington who are focused on our country,” Rep. Greene said. “Focused on our freedoms and the future of our children, we need a Republican Party that is focused on America First.”

JD Vance spoke just before 7 p.m. Monday in front of former President Trump at the Dayton rally.

“My story is the story of the American dream. I have been so blessed to have such a beautiful, charmed and blessed life in this state that we all love,” Vance said.

Vance will face U.S. Congressman from Ohio Tim Ryan on Tuesday in the Nov. 8 midterm election to succeed incumbent Senator Rob Portman.

According to a recent poll by Emerson College, Vance holds a 51% lead over Ryan who has a 43% side with him. 4% are still undecided.

The former president landed in Dayton just after 8 p.m. Monday. From his plane, Trump headed straight to the stage to address the packed crowd at the rally. His remarks can be viewed in the video player at the top of the article shortly.

Trump said he would make a “major announcement” in Florida on Tuesday, November 15.

The 45th president ended his rally by listing many of the candidates he has backed for Tuesday’s midterm elections.

Trump reportedly viewed the Dayton rally as a venue to announce his 2024 presidential bid, sources tell The Hill.

Speculation of a Trump announcement has increased dramatically in recent weeks, with the former president himself nodding in anticipation of recent rallies and saying supporters should watch the Ohio rally.

I ran twice, won twice and did much better the second time than the first, Trump said Sunday at a rally in Miami.

In order to make our country prosperous, safe and glorious, I probably have to do it again. Stay tuned tomorrow night in the great state of Ohio. Stay tuned.

Polls have shown that Trump remains popular with the vast majority of Republicans. But polls have also shown that a majority of independents and a growing number of Republicans would prefer to see another candidate.

The Hill contributed to this article.

