Chinese President Xi to visit Saudi Arabia by year’s end





Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to visit Saudi Arabia by the end of this year as the world’s top oil importer and exporter strengthens energy and strategic ties amid US-Saudi relations at an all-time high. down. Chinese President Xi is due to meet Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman during a visit to the kingdom expected to take place this month or next, sources with knowledge of preparations for the official visit said. The Wall Street Journal In Monday. China – the world’s largest oil importer and a major customer of Saudi crude – and the Kingdom have deepened their ties in recent years, particularly in the energy sector. Last month, Saudi Arabia and China jointly stressed the importance of a stable long-term crude supply in the market. Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman and China National Energy Administration (NEA) Director Zhang Jianhua also agreed to continue cooperation in their efforts to maintain market stability. crude oil world, according to the Saudi Press Agency. Xi’s visit to Saudi Arabia at a time of major oil market and geopolitical turmoil with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine signals China’s intention to increase its influence in the Middle East, where the United States were, until recently, the most influential global superpower. . The Chinese president’s visit also suggests that Saudi Arabia considers its relationship with China to be of strategic importance. As the Chinese and Saudis strengthen relations, US-Saudi relations are at an all-time low, especially after the US administration criticized Saudi Arabia and the OPEC+ group for what it described as a decision “short-sighted” and “misguided”. cut their oil production target by 2 million barrels per day (bpd) starting this month. Since the United States began to criticize the OPEC+ decision, several OPEC+ producers, including Saudi Arabia, have defended the group’s decision to cut production, saying it was dictated by an analysis technical and had no political intentions. By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com More reading on Oilprice.com:

