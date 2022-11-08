Boris Johnson slams climate reparations after growing calls for payments to poorest countries





BORIS Johnson has blasted calls for Britain to pay ‘climate reparations’ to poorer countries. Speaking at the COP27 climate summit in Egypt today, the ex-PM insisted there was no way for wealthy nations to ‘repair with reparations’ the damage done to the planet. 3 Boris Johnson attends COP27 in Sharm El Sheikh Credit: AP 3 Boris Johnson had a fireside chat with The New York Times where he discussed his views on climate change Credit: PA 3 Rishi Sunak is also in Egypt to attend COP27 Credit: PA Boris added that instead of paying for past mistakes, wealthy governments should “look to the future”. There have been growing calls from some eco-activists and developing countries for powerful states to foot the bill for climate change. Labor wants the government to give money to countries like Pakistan, which has recently suffered extreme flooding. But today BoJo said Britain ‘just doesn’t have the financial resources’. The ex-PM said: “This whole concept is difficult. Who is organizing the reparations? “Let’s look ahead – that’s what I think we should be doing. Let’s see what we can do to trigger private sector investment and solve the problem now.” Boris decided to visit COP27 to cement his green legacy after the UK hosted the event last year in Scotland. During a Q&A event hosted by The New York Times, the ex-PM even described himself as “the spirit of Glasgow”. Rishi Sunak is also in Sharm El Shaik today, although he did not originally plan to attend the summit. The Prime Minister will address world leaders this afternoon, having said last night that the climate battle was a moral good for the world. Allies close to Boris say he has a busy schedule but had no intention of meeting Mr Sunak. This morning the ex-Prime Minister also ruffled some feathers after questioning Liz Truss for her stance on fracking. Ms Truss ended a moratorium on shale gas extraction days after becoming Tory leader. But after his embarrassing fall, he was reinstated by Mr Sunak. Boris said: If we could fracture effectively and cheaply in this country, that might be a very beneficial thing. I’m just, I have to say, a little doubtful that this will turn out to be a panacea. I would much rather we focus on the things where we are brilliant and where the environmental damage is really minimal. Away from fracking, the ex-prime minister joked that climate change may have contributed to his own downfall this summer. He said: ‘Temperatures in London in July reached 40C, almost unbearable by British standards’ Perhaps even contributed, who knows, to the unexpected political unrest we saw in Westminster at this time.

