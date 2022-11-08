Donald Trump teases ‘big announcement’ during speech at JD Vance rally





DAYTON, Ohio At a rally in support of Senate candidate JD Vance, former President Donald Trump said he would make a “very big announcement” on Tuesday, November 15.

The Hill previously reported citing unnamed sources that Trump discussed this with aides likely to make a presidential announcement at the Dayton rally on Monday night. The report said the decision was not final, noting that Trump himself said at a Sunday rally in Florida that he would likely run again, adding: Stay tuned tomorrow night in the great state from Ohio. Stay tuned.

Trump teased his official campaign announcement several times at the rally, commenting on how Republicans can reclaim the White House in the upcoming presidential election and talking about other candidates. Towards the end of his speech, the former president said he would make an announcement later so as not to “diminish the importance of tomorrow”.

As he left the podium, “Hold On I’m Coming” played.

Some Trump allies urged him to announce his plans on Monday, including U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Florida, who tweeted: To all the press, texting and calling me: Trump should announce tonight that its candidates won the primaries. Bidens’ central message was ULTRA MAGA. fear And we are going to win BIG! Trump deserves all the credit for this wave of elections and announces tonight that he will seize it.

Previous speculation was that Trump would wait until after the midterm elections to make the announcement. Ohio Democratic Party Chairwoman Elizabeth Walters called Trump’s visit a desperate effort to save the GOP candidates.

From a California transplant Senate candidate whose campaign has been on life support from the start, to a governor running for office for 40 years that Trump once called Republicans in the primary, it’s clear these Republicans need all the help they can get,” Waters said in a news release Monday. Were confident Ohio voters will see through the last-minute act of desperation and elect Democrats top-to-bottom in tomorrow’s ballot.

JD VANCE RALLY NEAR THE AIRPORT

A winding line of more than 100 people formed hours before the gates opened for the GOP rally near Dayton International Airport. People started heading to their seats around 3:30 p.m.

Although Trump was not due to speak until 8 p.m., rally attendee Stacie Fisher was with a group of friends from Minnesota joining the line before 11 a.m. Fisher said she has attended 23 Trump rallies since January.

We love the man and everything he represents because he represents God, she said.

Vendor booths are set up outside the event to sell pro-Trump memorabilia. Inside the event space, giant American flags are erected.

RALLY INFORMATION

The campaign rally included at least seven Republican candidates, including JD Vance, Gov. Mike DeWine and three members of the Dayton Areas congressional delegation.

No one in the world gets Ohioans excited for Election Day like President Trump, Vance said in a press release. It will be great to welcome him back to Ohio.

Vance, a Cincinnati businessman and Republican, takes on U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Howland Twp., in the race to replace retired U.S. Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio.

As Tim spends the final days of this election raging in Ohio and speaking to voters in every corner of the state, JD Vance is ending his campaign the same way he started it in s’ relying entirely on allies outside the state to come and support him. because Ohioans know he’s an out-of-state fraudster who’s only ever been out for himself, said Izzi Levy, communications director for the Ryans’ campaign. That’s why next week the people of Ohio are going to send Tim back to the Senate and JD to Silicon Valley where he belongs.

Local political scientists say the close Senate race is one of the most important in the country, as the two major political parties vie for control of the US Senate, which is now led by Democrats.

Jordan’s opponent is Democrat Tamie Wilson of Delaware; Turner takes on Democrat David Esrati of Dayton; Careys’ Democratic opponent is Gary Josephson of Columbus; and Davidsons challenger is Democrat Vanessa Enoch of Butler County. Former Trump aide Miller runs against Democrat Matthew Diemer of Bay Village and Majewski takes on U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur, D-Toledo.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, who is also Trump-endorsed, plans to attend Trump’s rally after holding a rally at Youngs Jersey Dairy in Yellow Springs on Monday at 5 p.m., a campaign tradition, his colleague said. campaign communications director Tricia McLaughlin.

DeWine will also be on the bus tour going around the state with JD Vance and the rest of the statewide Republican ticket, she said.

DeWine takes on former Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, a Democrat, in the race for governors.

Writer Jim Gaines contributed to this report.

Watch live:

Rebroadcast: WCPO 9 News at 11 p.m.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wcpo.com/news/government/elections-national/reports-trump-may-announce-presidential-run-at-dayton-rally The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos