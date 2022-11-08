Varanasi lights up on Dev Deepawali, PM Modi calls him ‘special’, ‘memorable’ – SEE PHOTOS | New





English 2532337 Dev Deepawali in Varanasi is celebrated 15 days after Diwali on Kartik Purnima. https://zeenews.india.com/photos/india/varanasi-lights-up-on-dev-deepawali-pm-modi-calls-it-special-memorable-see-pics-2532372 Updated: Nov 07, 2022 11:01 PM IST On Dev Deepawali, thousands of earthen lamps were lit in Varanasi 1/9 On the occasion of Dev Deepawali, thousands of earthen lamps were lit in various ghats in Varanasi. About eight lakh lamps were lit on 84 ghats in Varanasi 2/9 A senior district administration official said about eight lakh lamps were lit across the 84 ghats on the west bank of the river. The eastern side was also illuminated by about two lakh lamps. Residents also decorated the whole city with about 11 lakh earthen lamps. Various cultural events were held in the famous Dev Diwali ghats 3/9 As part of Dev Deepawali celebrations in Varanasi, various cultural events were held in famous ghats like Assi and Dashashwamedh. The multicolored lights were most of the attraction 4/9 The multicolored lights and boats made up most of the attraction throughout the day. Ganga Aarti has also been performed in various ghats 5/9 A major attraction among the spectators was also the Ganga Aarti performed at the ghats. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Kashi’s Dev Diwali was ‘special’ 6/9 Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Dev Diwali is “special” and Dev Diwali in Kashi is “even more memorable”. He also shared some “beautiful images” of the Eternal City of Kashi. UP CM Yogi Adityanath also shared some photos from Dev Deepawali celebrations seven/9 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also shared some photos from the Dev Deepawali celebrations. Dev Deepawali is celebrated 15 days after Diwali on Kartik Purnima 8/9 Dev Deepawali is celebrated 15 days after Diwali on Kartik Purnima. On this auspicious day, thousands of devotees come to Varanasi to offer prayers and bathe in the Ganges. The holy festival is celebrated to commemorate the victory of Lord Shiva over the demon king Tripurasur. Dev Deepawali is celebrated every year in Varanasi 9/9 According to mythology, Tripurasur had troubled humans on earth and all the gods in heaven. All the gods then went to Lord Shiva and asked for his help. Accepting the request, Shiva killed Tripurasura on the day of Kartik Purnima. All the gods descended on Kashi and lit a lamp to mark the occasion and thank Lord Shiva. Since then, Dev Deepawali is celebrated every year in Varanasi.

