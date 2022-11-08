Jokowi checks readiness to host G20 summit in Bali





Gery David Sitompul | Tuesday, 08/11/2022 06:03 WIB

Indonesian President Joko Widodo arrived in Bali on Monday (7/11) evening to review preparations for the organization of the G20 summit. (Photo: Office of the Presidential Secretariat) jurnas.com – Indonesian President Joko Widodo accompanied by his wife Iriana Joko Widodo visited Bali to review the state of preparation for holding the G20 summit on November 15-16, 2022 Using the Indonesian Presidential Plane-1, Jokowi and his entourage took off from Halim Perdanakusuma Air Base, Jakarta on Monday (7/11) at around 6:00 p.m. WIB. According to a press release received in Jakarta, upon their arrival at I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport, Badung Regency, the President and his wife were greeted as the official welcome of the leaders of the G20 countries. Descending on the steps of the plane, the president was greeted by honorary troops and Balinese dances on the tarmac. Appearing to welcome President Jokowi and his wife, namely Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi, Minister of Public Works and Public Housing Basuki Hadimuljono, Head of National Police, General Listyo Sigit Prabowo, G20 Assistance Coordinator Wishnutama Kusubandio, Chief of State Protocol Andi Rachmianto, Governor of Bali I Wayan Koster, Pangdam IX/Udayana Major General Sonny Aprianto, Chief of Bali Police Inspector General Pol. Putu Jayan Danu Putra. After that, President Jokowi briefly toured the VIP lounge at the airport, which will serve as a stopover for G20 leaders upon their arrival in Bali. The President then headed to the hotel where he was staying for the night to continue with the agenda of a working visit the following day. Tomorrow, Tuesday (8/11), the head of state is due to review the readiness of a number of venues and facilities to host the G20 summit in Bali. Also accompanying the President and Mrs. Iriana on the flight to Bali Province, Minister of State Secretary Pratikno, Deputy for Protocol, Press and Media of the Presidential Secretariat Bey Machmudin, Presidential Military Secretary Rear Admiral TNI Hersan, Commander Paspampres Marsda TNI Wahyu Hidayat Sudjatmiko and Personal Secretary President Anggit Noegroho. TAGS : President Jokowi Joko Widodo G20 Summit Summit

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.jurnas.com/artikel/126726/Jokowi-Cek-Kesiapan-Penyelenggaraaan-KTT-G20-di-Bali/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos