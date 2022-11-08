Pressure Continues on Xi Jinping to Ditch China’s Coal Habit

Since Sunday, world leaders and their hordes of advisers have gathered in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, for the 27th meeting of the main UN conference on climate change.

But ahead of the summit, organizers confirmed that Xi Jinping, the powerful leader of the world’s most populous country, would not attend. It’s an absence that undermines climate negotiations, given that the global battle against climate change hinges heavily on the biggest emitter abandoning its dependence on fossil fuels.

Xi’s no-show also underscores the dire state of China’s relations with the United States and its Western allies. The climate talks were, until recently, a rare bright spot, even between Washington and Beijing.

However, geopolitical tension has increased significantly over the past year, fueled by China’s aggressive stance on Taiwan and its refusal to condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine, as well as the rallying of the US President Joe Bidens against China’s rise and denial of access to critical technologies.

Despite this backdrop, however, and perhaps because of it, there are signs that China will deliver on Xi’s key promises on climate change.

Its goals include reaching peak coal consumption around 2025, followed five years later by reaching peak carbon emissions. Moreover, by 2030, China has promised to reduce its carbon emissions per unit of GDP its carbon intensity by about two-thirds compared to 2005 levels. By 2060, it will become carbon neutral, which means reducing its carbon dioxide emissions to near zero.

A worker sorting fuel at the Qianyingzi Coal Mine in Suzhou, Anhui Province Han Xu/Xinhua via AP

To do all this, the challenge facing Xi and his top lieutenants is immense. China accounts for around 30% of global greenhouse gases and fossil fuels account for 85% of the country’s energy mix. The World Bank estimates that 14 billion dollars of investment is needed in electricity and transport to reach the objective of carbon neutrality.

Over the past two years, however, most international commentary on China’s performance on climate change has focused on signs of backtracking on commitments.

Beijing has doubled down on coal and gas efforts in response to national energy crises. Last year, central China was hit by severe flooding followed by crippling power shortages in major manufacturing hubs. This year, there has been a record heat wave in the south of the country and pressure from rising commodity prices after Russia invaded Ukraine.

<>

More stories from this report

Many now fear that as growth slows in the world’s second-largest economy, Xi will revert more to cheap energy generation, namely coal, to halt the decline.

But Sophie Lu, China director at research firm Rhodium Group, warns against the misconception that Beijing’s responses to inflation and near-term energy stability issues reflect a reversal of its climate change commitments. .

Lu says longer-term measurements of emissions, emissions intensity and coal-fired power generation, as well as the installation of new coal-fired power plants, appear to be heading in the right direction in 2022.

What the international climate community is disappointed with is that China did not immediately go to zero new coal construction from 2020, she says. It’s a fair criticism that China could and should produce less new coal sooner. But what we have to remember is that Xi never promised that. That was never the plan.

In a review of the first year since Xi unveiled his carbon neutral pledge, China Dialogue, an NGO, noted that carbon intensity fell 3.8% in 2021 compared to GDP growth of 8, 1%. As coal use has increased again, investment in solar, hydro and wind has exploded.

As Xi has just secured an unprecedented third five-year term as leader of the ruling Communist Party, piling the upper echelons of the party-state with loyalists, his primary focus, according to many China watchers, will be to ensuring security while avoiding economic and external shocks.

This underpins a move towards energy independence and a shift from imported fossil fuels to locally produced renewables. Xi’s industrial policy, says Lu, is essential for China to meet its carbon commitments.

It’s about moving the country in a steady and orderly fashion from heavy, low-value-added industries…and moving China into strategic new industries that are mostly lower in emissions intensity.

Around the world, environmentalists are hoping the outcry over the growing pace and intensity of natural disasters attributed to climate change will force governments to take bolder action to cut emissions.

It is about moving away from heavy industries with low added value

Even in China, where public discourse and online debate are ruthlessly controlled by Beijing, ignoring the obvious is becoming harder and harder to do.

Li Shuo, a Beijing-based Greenpeace policy adviser, says there has long been a reluctance among tightly controlled state media to link extreme weather events to government policy. There is such reluctance to bring to light anything that is beyond the regime’s control, Li says.

However, as the frequency of such events increases, so too does the pressure on Beijing to act.

Li talks about the floods in Henan last year. More than a year of rain fell in 24 hours. Nearly 400 people were killed and direct economic damage was estimated at just under $20 billion. If you have such a situation, can’t you afford to ask why?

<>