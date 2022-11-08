Politics
Pressure Continues on Xi Jinping to Ditch China’s Coal Habit
Since Sunday, world leaders and their hordes of advisers have gathered in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, for the 27th meeting of the main UN conference on climate change.
But ahead of the summit, organizers confirmed that Xi Jinping, the powerful leader of the world’s most populous country, would not attend. It’s an absence that undermines climate negotiations, given that the global battle against climate change hinges heavily on the biggest emitter abandoning its dependence on fossil fuels.
Xi’s no-show also underscores the dire state of China’s relations with the United States and its Western allies. The climate talks were, until recently, a rare bright spot, even between Washington and Beijing.
However, geopolitical tension has increased significantly over the past year, fueled by China’s aggressive stance on Taiwan and its refusal to condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine, as well as the rallying of the US President Joe Bidens against China’s rise and denial of access to critical technologies.
Despite this backdrop, however, and perhaps because of it, there are signs that China will deliver on Xi’s key promises on climate change.
Its goals include reaching peak coal consumption around 2025, followed five years later by reaching peak carbon emissions. Moreover, by 2030, China has promised to reduce its carbon emissions per unit of GDP its carbon intensity by about two-thirds compared to 2005 levels. By 2060, it will become carbon neutral, which means reducing its carbon dioxide emissions to near zero.
To do all this, the challenge facing Xi and his top lieutenants is immense. China accounts for around 30% of global greenhouse gases and fossil fuels account for 85% of the country’s energy mix. The World Bank estimates that 14 billion dollars of investment is needed in electricity and transport to reach the objective of carbon neutrality.
Over the past two years, however, most international commentary on China’s performance on climate change has focused on signs of backtracking on commitments.
Beijing has doubled down on coal and gas efforts in response to national energy crises. Last year, central China was hit by severe flooding followed by crippling power shortages in major manufacturing hubs. This year, there has been a record heat wave in the south of the country and pressure from rising commodity prices after Russia invaded Ukraine.
<>
More stories from this report
Many now fear that as growth slows in the world’s second-largest economy, Xi will revert more to cheap energy generation, namely coal, to halt the decline.
But Sophie Lu, China director at research firm Rhodium Group, warns against the misconception that Beijing’s responses to inflation and near-term energy stability issues reflect a reversal of its climate change commitments. .
Lu says longer-term measurements of emissions, emissions intensity and coal-fired power generation, as well as the installation of new coal-fired power plants, appear to be heading in the right direction in 2022.
What the international climate community is disappointed with is that China did not immediately go to zero new coal construction from 2020, she says. It’s a fair criticism that China could and should produce less new coal sooner. But what we have to remember is that Xi never promised that. That was never the plan.
In a review of the first year since Xi unveiled his carbon neutral pledge, China Dialogue, an NGO, noted that carbon intensity fell 3.8% in 2021 compared to GDP growth of 8, 1%. As coal use has increased again, investment in solar, hydro and wind has exploded.
As Xi has just secured an unprecedented third five-year term as leader of the ruling Communist Party, piling the upper echelons of the party-state with loyalists, his primary focus, according to many China watchers, will be to ensuring security while avoiding economic and external shocks.
This underpins a move towards energy independence and a shift from imported fossil fuels to locally produced renewables. Xi’s industrial policy, says Lu, is essential for China to meet its carbon commitments.
It’s about moving the country in a steady and orderly fashion from heavy, low-value-added industries…and moving China into strategic new industries that are mostly lower in emissions intensity.
Around the world, environmentalists are hoping the outcry over the growing pace and intensity of natural disasters attributed to climate change will force governments to take bolder action to cut emissions.
Even in China, where public discourse and online debate are ruthlessly controlled by Beijing, ignoring the obvious is becoming harder and harder to do.
Li Shuo, a Beijing-based Greenpeace policy adviser, says there has long been a reluctance among tightly controlled state media to link extreme weather events to government policy. There is such reluctance to bring to light anything that is beyond the regime’s control, Li says.
However, as the frequency of such events increases, so too does the pressure on Beijing to act.
Li talks about the floods in Henan last year. More than a year of rain fell in 24 hours. Nearly 400 people were killed and direct economic damage was estimated at just under $20 billion. If you have such a situation, can’t you afford to ask why?
<>
Climate capital
Where climate change meets business, markets and politics. Check out FT coverage here.
Are you curious about FT’s commitments to environmental sustainability? Learn more about our scientific goals here
|
Sources
2/ https://www.ft.com/content/6cf54ab7-2172-4157-96b6-41a097e86925
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Pressure Continues on Xi Jinping to Ditch China’s Coal Habit
- Trump says he will make a very big announcement on November 15
- Jokowi checks readiness to host G20 summit in Bali
- AWS vs. Microsoft Vs. Google Cloud Q3 2022 Earnings Showdown
- Mass graves grow in Ukrainian city bombed by Russia – BBC News
- Dementia plunges by almost a third among older US adults, according to RAND
- Bollywood quiz to identify Kamal Haasans movies from a simple photo on his birthday
- Emily Ratajkowski wears a strapless mini dress as she hops on the back of a friend’s bike
- Dementia plunges by almost a third among older US adults, according to RAND
- Varanasi lights up on Dev Deepawali, PM Modi calls him ‘special’, ‘memorable’ – SEE PHOTOS | New
- Ex-Disney star Zendaya rocked Hollywood with a $300,000 paycheck for a 7-minute role
- Sunil Gavaskar: Cricket belongs to the world, not a private club