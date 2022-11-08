When will the world end the criminal behavior of turkeys?

For many years, dozens of reports have been written about the Turkish government’s large-scale kidnapping of Turkish citizens around the world for criticizing the president. Regime of Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Exiled Turkish investigative journalist Abdullah Bozkurt exposed these illegal Turkish activities, providing copies of confidential documents he received from sources within the Turkish government. Unsurprisingly, Turkey issued an arrest warrant for him. It publishes the Nordic Monitor in Sweden.

On November 3, 2022, Bozkurt wrote an article titled: Espionage by Turkish diplomats continued in 2022 with new targets in Norway, the Netherlands, Greece.

Bozkurt released a secret Turkish document issued by the General Directorate of Security on June 7, 2022. It revealed that Turkish diplomats stationed in embassies and consulates abroad continue the illegal practice of gathering intelligence on critics and opponents in Europe.

Bozkurt reported, Two Turkish diplomats, then press secretary Hac Mehmet Gani and Hakan Kamil Yerge, then second secretary at the Turkish Embassy in Bern, plotted to drug and kidnap a Swiss-Turkish businessman in 2016. In June 2018, the Switzerland’s attorney general’s office has issued arrest warrants for the two Turkish diplomats.

In addition to attempting to arrest and send its opponents home, the Turkish government imprisons their relatives in their homes and confiscates their property.

In a second article published in Nordic Monitor of November 4, 2022 entitled: Turkish intelligence services continue to spy on journalists in Sweden, Bozkurt reported that Levent Kenez, editor of Nordic Monitor in Sweden, was spied on by the Turkish intelligence agency, who leaked his private information to Turkish media. [Sabah], a newspaper run by the family of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogans, last Tuesday published photos of Kenez outside his apartment in Stockholm, where he lives with his family, and disclosed his address and details of his daily routine, putting their life in danger. It is clear that after silencing his domestic critics, Erdogan is now trying to silence his critics abroad.

A third item titleTurkish diplomats exploited the US Homeland Security website to track down a dissident in the United States, was published by Bozkurt in Nordic Monitor on November 2, 2022.

Bozkurt revealed a secret Turkish document that shows the Turkish intelligence agency used the US Customs and Border Protection website to track a Turkish doctor in the United States who criticizes the Turkish government. It is a crime to access the personal information of individuals on the US government website.

Bozkurt reported that in the years 2016-17 alone, Turkish embassies and consulates profiled 4,386 critics of Turkey who resided abroad. In 2021, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that Turkish diplomats assigned to embassies and consulates had been officially tasked by the government to carry out clandestine espionage operations on foreign soil. Furthermore, Turkish pro-Erdogan networks and organizations abroad have acted as the long arm of the Turkish regime.

In 2019, the US government convicted Kamil Ekim Alptekin, a Turkish government agent, for surveilling opponents of Erdogan in the United States. Alptekin remains a fugitive and is currently in hiding in Turkey, while his associate Bijan Rafiekian was tried and found guilty of secretly acting in 2019 as an agent of the Turkish government in the United States, without disclosing this relationship with the government. American, according to Bozkurt.

Matthew Amlot published an article in Al Arabiya on July 12, 2020, titled: Turkey has signed secret agreements with countries to kidnap dissidents abroad. According to a joint letter written by four UN rapporteurs, Turkey has signed secret agreements with several countries [Azerbaijan, Albania, Cambodia, and Gabon] in order to carry out extraterritorial abductions of suspected state dissidents, Turkey has also targeted [its] nationals of Afghanistan, Kosovo, Kazakhstan, Lebanon and Pakistan, according to the letter.

The UN letter stated: The Turkish government, in coordination with other states, is said to have forcibly transferred more than 100 Turkish nationals to Turkey, of whom 40 people were subjected to enforced disappearance, most abducted from the streets or at their home. around the world, and in many cases with their children.

Alice Taylor wrote in Exit News that in November 2018, the Turkish Foreign Minister informed Parliament that 452 extradition requests had been sent to a total of 83 countries.

Yasir Gokce wrote an article published November 25, 2018 in Harvard Universitys Kennedy School Review, title: Overseas turkey kidnappings defy international law. These illegal abductions should be taken to the UN Security Council and the International Court of Justice, Gokce suggested.

In 2020, Johan Heymans in collaboration with the International Observatory for Human Rights published a 128-page report, based in part on a report by the Ankara Bar Association, documenting specific cases of deportation or abduction of Turkish citizens from 17 countries: Moldova, Azerbaijan, Gabon, Sudan, Kosovo, Myanmar, Saudi Arabia, Bulgaria, Bahrain, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Ukraine, Lebanon, Malaysia, Switzerland and Mongolia.

Finally, OpenDemocracy.net published an article by Serdar San from June 16, 2021, titled: Turkish spies kidnap Erdogan’s political opponents abroad.

Serdar San correctly observed that emboldened by the lack of repercussions from NATO and the EU, President Erdogan’s regime kidnaps dissidents to silence political dissent. It is the fault of Western governments for turning a blind eye to the illegal behavior of successive Turkish governments, encouraging them to continue violating national and international laws for decades.