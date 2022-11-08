Trump freaks out Republicans with threat to announce 2024 candidacy before Election Day





Last Thursday, former White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway claimed that while Donald Trump would make a 2024 announcement soon, he has wisely decided not to launch his candidacy until midterm to avoid eclipse GOP candidates. But new reports this week suggest he may not be able to resist putting himself in the center of attention for just one day.

The Washington Post reveals that Trump sparked a stampede Monday in the Republican Party after he threatened to disrupt the midterm elections by announcing his 2024 presidential bid on the eve of the vote. According to the outlet, the ex-president told those close to him today that he plans to use a Monday night rally in Ohio to announce his long-teased candidacy, three people familiar with the matter said. Which apparently prompts[ed] a string of phone calls from party leaders who have tried for months to stop him announcing before midterm, with some advisers apparently insisting that efforts must be made to dissuade him from announcing. (Others were said to goad him into jumping in.)

The folks at Please God do whatever you can to stop this guy from announcing the camp thinks an announcement on Monday would boost Democratic voter turnout, especially in neck and neck races in the Senate. . It’s mind-boggling why he would hand this over to Democrats at this late hour, a Republican strategist told reporters Isaac Arnsdorf and Josh Dawsey. Making the talk about himself and risking map losses that might otherwise have been wins would be a bad way to get into a presidential race. Among those who would be terrified of Trump announcing tonight are RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

But Trump, according to the Post, has been determined in recent weeks to take credit for the midterm results if Republicans are successful, and advisers said he grew frustrated with large crowds cheering Florida. [governor] Ron DeSantis, who he sees as a threat to the 2024 nomination. There’s also the matter of several potential criminal charges, which he apparently believes can neutralize (or wipe out) if he’s a candidate, having a greater motive. strong to claim political persecution.

Of course, no one really knows when Trump, who listens to no one’s advice, will announce. But one thing that seems clear is that a third race is in sight, and if his top Republican nominees emerge from midterms with victories, it will almost hand him the 2024 nomination, and possibly the White House. If it’s a big night for Republicans, and they think it will be, it’ll be a major win for Donald Trump and his supporters will get a big boost, former White House adviser David Gergen told CNN. four presidents. If they come up with something like that kind of victory, if they turn two or three of the Senate seats, they control the House, it will be hard to stop Trump in the Republican Party. He will, in fact, be the very likely candidate.

Remember when Elon Musk said Twitter should be politically neutral?

Like so many things he’s said before, he was apparently joking about it.

Twitter content

This content can also be viewed on the site from which it originated.

