Prime Minister Modi salutes the nation; Hail the Sikh Gurus for their noble teachings

“Greetings to the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji. May his noble teachings continue to guide us in our endeavors to build a just and compassionate society,” he tweeted.

Salutations on the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji. May his noble teachings continue to guide us in our efforts to build a just and compassionate society. pic.twitter.com/1zfSrLil0T — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 8, 2022

Addressing a gathering at a reception held in Delhi to celebrate the 553rd birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev which will be celebrated on Tuesday, Modi said inspired by Guru’s thoughts, the country is moving forward with the welfare spirit of 130 crore Indians.

The teachings of Sikh gurus and the life of Guru Nanak are like a beacon of light showing the way to the world which is going through instability and a difficult phase, he said during the event held at the residence of the President of the National Commission for Minorities, Iqbal Singh Lalpura.

Emphasizing the eternal relevance of the Gurus’ teachings, the Prime Minister said that “the glory of ‘Amrit’ which we have in the form of Guru Granth Sahib”, its significance transcends the boundaries of time and geography.

“We also find that when the crisis deepens, the relevance of these solutions increases even more. In times of turmoil and instability in the world, the teachings of Guru Sahib, the gurus and the life of Guru Nanak Dev ji show the direction to take the world as a beacon of light,” he said.

In remembrance of the sacrifices made by the people of Punjab during partition, the country launched the Horrors of Partition Remembrance Day on August 14, Modi said.

“We also tried to create a way to give citizenship to Hindu-Sikh families affected by partition by bringing in the CAA,” he said.

Recently in Gujarat, in granting citizenship to Sikh families facing persecution abroad, it was emphasized to them that Sikhs can be anywhere but India is their homeland, Prime Minister Modi said .

His remarks came days after the Center decided to grant Indian citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians coming from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan and currently living in two districts of Gujarat under of the Citizenship Act 1955.

The decision to grant citizenship was made under the Citizenship Act 1955 and not the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019 (CAA).

The CAA also provides for the granting of Indian citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, but as the rules of the law have not yet been defined by the government, no one could until now obtain citizenship under it.

Speaking at the event, the Prime Minister recalled Guru Nanak Dev’s teaching for spiritual enlightenment, worldly prosperity and social harmony.

Modi said in the “Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal (75 Years of Indian Independence)”, that the country has revived the sense of pride in the nation’s glory and spiritual identity.

In order to encourage the supreme sense of duty, the country has decided to celebrate this phase as “Kartavya Kaal”, he said.

“During this phase of Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal, a work of equality, harmony, social justice and unity is in progress with Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas,” he said. -he declares.

“The direction we received from Gurbani is tradition, faith as well as the vision of a developed India,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister said that through the blessings of Guru Nanak Dev, his government has had the opportunity to serve the great Sikh heritage over the past eight years.

In this context, he recalled the laying of the foundation stone of the cable car from Gobind Ghat to Hemkunt Sahib and the Delhi-Una Vande Bharat Express for the convenience of pilgrims.

“Electrification of places related to Guru Gobind Singh ji and Delhi Katra Amritsar highway will also add convenience. The government is spending more than Rs 35,000 crore for this,” he said.

The prime minister said these efforts go beyond amenities and tourism potential, and are about the energy of places of faith, Sikh heritage, service, love and devotion.

He also spoke of milestones such as the opening of the Kartarpur Sahib corridor, the return of the sacred forms of Guru Granth Sahib from Afghanistan, and the declaration of December 26 as Veer Bal Diwas in honor of the supreme sacrifice of the “Sahibzaades ( four sons of Guru Gobind Singh)”.

Modi also offered prayers during Shri Guru Nanak Dev’s 553rd Prakash Parv celebrations and was congratulated with a shawl, syrupa and a sword.

Modi expressed happiness at having the opportunity to celebrate key Prakash Parvs such as Guru Gobind Singh’s 350th Prakash Parv, Guru Teg Bahadur’s 400th Prakash Parv and Guru Nanak Dev’s 550th Prakashotsav.

“The inspiration and blessings of these auspicious occasions enhance the energy of New India… The light of every Prakash Parv acts as a beacon of light for the country,” the Prime Minister said.

“I have full confidence that with the blessing of the gurus, India will continue to elevate the glory of its Sikh tradition and keep moving forward on the path of progress,” he said.

Union ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and John Barla also attended the ceremony.