Midterms 2022: Biden and Trump make last call before election





COATESVILLE, Pa. (AP) From coast to coast, high-profile candidates and funders issued a final appeal to voters Monday in the final hours of a busy midterm election season, with Republicans being excited about the prospect of winning back Congress and President Joe Biden insisting on his party would surprise the living devil among many people.

Democrats argue that Republican victories could profoundly and negatively reshape the country, eliminating abortion rights nationwide and unleashing broad threats to the very future of American democracy. Republicans say the public is tired of Biden’s policies amid high inflation and concerns about crime.

We know in our bones that our democracy is in jeopardy, Biden said at an evening rally in Maryland, where Democrats have one of their best opportunities to reclaim a Republican-held gubernatorial seat. I want you to know, well meet this moment.

Returning to the White House soon after, Biden was more outspoken, saying, I think I’m going to win the Senate. I think the Chamber is tougher. Asked what the reality of governing will be, he replied: More difficult.

The Maryland event followed Bidens’ late-campaign strategy of largely sticking to his party’s strongholds rather than pushing into more competitive territory, where control of Congress could ultimately be decided. . Biden won Maryland with more than 65% of the vote in 2020 and appeared with Wes Moore, the 44-year-old Rhodes Scholar who could become the state’s first black governor.

The president said at an earlier virtual event, Imagine what we can do in a second term if we stay in control.

Most political prognosticators don’t think Democrats will, and predict Tuesday’s results will have a major impact on the next two years of Bidens’ presidency, shaping policy on everything from government spending to military support to the Ukraine.

In the first national election since the violent Capitol uprising on Jan. 6, 2021, Democrats tried to focus key races on core questions about the nation’s political values.

The man at the center of most of the January 6 debates, former President Donald Trump, was in Ohio for his final campaign rally of 2022 and was already considering his own future in 2024. He had teased that he could officially launch a third presidential race. at the Monday night rally with Senate candidate JD Vance, which Trump concluded by promising a big announcement next week at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

Trump’s support for Vance in Ohio this year was crucial in helping the author and venture capitalist and former Trump critic secure the GOP nomination for a Senate seat. He now faces Democrat Tim Ryan.

When I think of tomorrow, it’s to ensure the survival of the American dream into the next generation, Vance told thousands of cheering supporters, some sporting Trump 2024 hats and T-shirts, at Dayton International Airport .

While the GOP likes its chances of upsetting the House, control of the Senate could come down to a handful of crucial races. These include Georgia, Arizona and Pennsylvania, where Democratic Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman has been locked in a close race against famed Republican surgeon Mehmet Oz.

It’s one of the most important races in America, Fetterman told a crowd of about 100 Monday outside a union hall near a sheet steel plant in Coatesville, about 40 miles east. West Philadelphia. Dr. Oz spent over $27 million of his own money. But this seat is not for sale.

At a nighttime rally at an estate in suburban Philadelphia, former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley introduced Oz to a crowd of around 1,500.

There are too many extreme positions in Washington, too many things leading us away from where the real answers are, Oz said. I will bring balance to Washington. But John Fetterman? Hell brings more extreme.

The Fettermans campaign noted that, in the past few days, Oz campaigned with Trump, at a wedding venue that denies same-sex marriages and at a fitness center whose owner organized buses for Trumps on January 6, 2021, rally in Washington.

In Georgia, Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock, who had a tantrum with Republican Herschel Walker, tried to portray himself as a pragmatist capable of succeeding in Washington even if the GOP has more power. Warnock promised on Monday to do whatever I needed to do and work with who I needed to work with to make things right.

Arizona Democratic Senator Mark Kelly also tried to sound moderate. He praised late Republican states senator John McCain, while noting that he did not ask Biden to campaign with him, but would welcome the president anytime.

Kellys’ Republican rival Blake Masters called the senator a rubber stamp vote for Joe Bidens’ failed agenda.

You look at what Biden and Mark Kelly are doing. It’s like, are they that incompetent, or are they trying to destroy the country? said the masters. I think it’s both.

Elon Musk, whose purchase of Twitter shook up the social media world, took to the platform on Monday to endorse the GOP, writing, I recommend voting for a Republican Congress, given that the presidency is a Democrat.

It came too late for the more than 44 million Americans who had already voted early. Biden, meanwhile, wasn’t exclusively positive on the final day of the campaign. He has spent weeks warning against extremism and also said on Monday that he faces some of the darkest forces we have ever seen in our history.

These MAGA Republicans are a different breed of cat, he said, referring to Trumps Make America Great Again campaign slogan. Biden also raised concerns about midterm voter intimidation, even suggesting some people were outside polling stations with automatic rifles.

The president was due to watch the White House returns on Tuesday night.

Trump has long falsely claimed he lost the 2020 election solely because Democrats cheated, and he began raising the possibility of voter fraud this year. Many Republican candidates across the country continue to buy into his electoral denial, even as federal intelligence agencies warn of the possibility of political violence from far-right extremists.

Threats could also come from abroad, as they have in previous races. Russian entrepreneur Yevgeny Prigozhin, linked to the Kremlin, admitted on Monday that he had interfered in the US election and would continue to do so.

If you want to stop the destruction of our country and save the American dream, then tomorrow you have to vote Republican in a giant red wave we’ve all heard about, Trump said at a Monday night rally in Ohio. He also hit out at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, saying: I think she’s an animal just days after her husband, Paul, was badly beaten by an assailant at the couple’s home in San Francis.

First lady Jill Biden appeared with her husband in Maryland, but also campaigned earlier Monday for Democratic Rep. Jennifer Wexton in northern Virginia. That could be an early indicator of the GOP’s midterm strength if Wextons’ seat goes to his Republican challenger, Hung Cao.

The first lady told around 100 people outside a house in Ashburn, about 30 miles from Washington, that the race could come down to a tiny margin of votes. And she warned that in Congress, a Republican majority would attack women’s rights and health care.

Weissert reported from Washington. Associated Press writers Bill Barrow in Macon, Georgia, Jonathan J. Cooper in Phoenix, Josh Boak in Bowie, Maryland, Julie Carr Smyth in Vandalia, Ohio, Matt Rourke in Pennsburg, Pennsylvania, and Jill Colvin, Colleen Long and Chris Megerian in Washington contributed to this report.

