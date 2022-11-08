Imran Khan, former Pakistani Prime Minister





Imran Khan claimed that the whole assassination plot against him was conceived 2 months ago.

Islamabad:

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan claimed on Monday that three bullets were taken from his right leg after he was attacked during a political rally in Gujranwala.

Pakistani leader Tehreek-e-Insaaf made the claims while speaking from his residence in Zaman Park, Lahore, during an exclusive interview with CNN’s Becky Anderson.

“They fired three bullets from my right leg. The left had shrapnel which they left inside,” Imran Khan told CNN.

Asked what information he received and from whom, he said he got it from intelligence agencies.

“Remember, three and a half years that I was in power. I have links with the intelligence agencies, the various agencies that operate,” he said.

Imran Khan further claimed that the whole assassination plot against him was conceived two months ago, ARY News reported on Monday citing Imran Khan’s interview with CNN.

“It all started when I was impeached, and from then on my party was expected to collapse, but what happened instead was that it there was a big public reaction and my party got huge support,” he said.

Imran Khan claimed the incumbent government planned the attack on him and wanted to show that a “religious fanatic did it”, ARY News reported.

“It was a planned assassination attempt. I went on air beforehand and warned that this would happen,” he added.

Earlier on Monday, Imran Khan wrote a letter to the country’s President, Arif Alvi, asking him to act against “the abuse of power and violations of laws and the Constitution”.

“No person or institution of the state can be above the law of the land. We have witnessed massive abuse of citizens at the hands of rogue elements within state organizations, including torture and kidnappings in custody, all carried out with impunity.You hold the highest office of state and I call on you to act now to end the abuse of power and violations of our laws and the Constitution, which guarantees the fundamental rights of every citizen,” Khan wrote in a letter to Alvi.

Imran Khan was shot dead during his long walk in Wazirabad on Thursday, resulting in gunshot wounds to his legs. After sustaining a leg injury, he was transferred to hospital for treatment.

Khan was leading the PTI march towards Islamabad when he was attacked in Wazirabad. Thursday’s attack left one dead and 13 injured, Geo News reported.

(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Featured Video of the Day

3 rapists-killers released by the Supreme Court: Justice denied to the family?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/world-news/they-took-out-3-bullets-from-my-leg-former-pak-pm-imran-khan-3499616 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos