BJP and YSRC at odds over PM Modi’s trip to Vizag





The BJP and YSR Congress in Andhra Pradesh are at odds over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s planned visit to the port city of Visakhapatnam on November 11-12, with the two sides squabbling over ownership. The YSRC leadership is ostensibly seeking to use the Prime Minister’s trip to Vizag to showcase the ‘close bond’ that YS Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has with Modi, at a time when the main opposition Telugu Desam is trying to realign with his old friend BJP. The Prime Minister will land in Visakhapatnam on the night of November 11 and take part in a series of talk shows the following day, although there is no official confirmation of the exact events yet. The YSRC claimed that the Prime Minister’s visit “is totally a government event”, but the BJP disputed this. “If this is a government event, why is a ruling party MP announcing it? Where is it necessary for him to announce that thousands of people will attend the Prime Minister’s public meeting He should stop the dramas,” BJP Chairman Somu Veerraju said. said, hitting YSRC V MP Vijayasai Reddy. “A lot of people talk about different things, but the prime minister’s two-day visit is an official program. The prime minister will address a public meeting on November 12 in addition to seven other programs,” Vijayasai Reddy said. in an apparent rebuttal. It was BJP GVL MP Narasimha Rao who in August asked Modi to travel to Visakhapatnam “at his first convenience” to launch several prestigious central government development and infrastructure projects. Among those proposed were the inauguration of the Rs 26,000 crore expansion and modernization of the HPCL oil refinery, the first phase of the new green campus of the Indian Institute of Management Visakhapatnam and a cruise terminal at the port. from Visakhapatnam. The Prime Minister is expected to lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Visakhapatnam railway station, which will be resumed at a cost of Rs 400 crore, the construction of a 400-bed specialist ESI hospital (Rs 385 crore) and a mega fishing port modern. Although there is anticipation, no confirmation has been received as to whether or not the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the new southern coastal rail zone, one of the promises made in the reorganization law of the ‘AP of 2014 which has not yet been held. On November 12, Modi will speak at a public meeting at the Andhra University Engineering College grounds. While the BJP is making its own arrangements to mobilize the crowd for the meeting, the YSRC said “no less than two lakh people” will come to listen to the speech of the prime minister and chief minister. The YSRC has ordered its local leaders from Visakhapatnam and neighboring Vizianagaram and Srikakulam to bring in people from those districts as well.

