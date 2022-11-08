Former Pakistani PM Khan asks president to investigate military officials for political interference and attempted assassination





Islamabad

Populist Pakistani opposition leader Imran Khan has written a rare letter to President Arif Alvi demanding an investigation into what he calls “serious wrongdoing” and political interference by senior military officials, including the country’s chief spy.

The 70-year-old former prime minister survived an apparent assassination attempt last Thursday while leading a pro-election rally of his Pakistani party Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Punjab province. He was shot in the right leg and is recovering at his home in the provincial capital, Lahore.

On Monday, PTI published a copy of Khan’s letter to Alvi in ​​which the opposition leader reiterated his allegations that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the interior minister and a senior Inter-Services Intelligence official (ISI) had plotted the attack.

Khan claimed he had information within Pakistani intelligence agencies that a plot was underway to assassinate him. The politician-turned-cricketer star offered no evidence to back up the allegations and demanded that all three men resign to make way for an impartial investigation into the attempt on his life.

The government and military dismissed the charges as “baseless and irresponsible” and “absolutely unacceptable and unjustified”.

FILE – Lt. Gen. Babar Iftikhar, military spokesperson for Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR), speaks during a press conference in Islamabad, November 14, 2020.

In the letter, Khan lambasted ISI chief Lt. Gen. Nadeem Anjum and Lt. Gen. Babar Iftikhar, head of the army’s media wing, Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR), for addressing him at a nationally televised press conference late last month. It was the first time in Pakistan’s history that an ISI leader officially spoke to reporters.

“Two related questions that should be considered are: How can the head of Pakistan’s top intelligence agency organize a public press conference. How can two military bureaucrats organize a highly political press conference targeting the leader of the most major federal political party?” Khan asked.

“You hold the highest office in the state, and I call on you to act now to end the abuse of power and violations of our laws and constitutions,” Khan wrote to the president, who is also the supreme commander of the Pakistan Armed Forces. . He asked Alvi “to identify the culprits and hold them accountable”.

The PTI leader also criticized the ISPR for its statements against political leaders. He wrote that the role of the ISPR should “be clearly defined and limited to information related to defense and military matters”.

Neither the president’s office nor the military responded to the letter.

A security official told VOA by phone that Khan’s letter was nothing more than “distorted facts and figures to gain political traction.”

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, urged Khan to refrain from making baseless accusations and making “irresponsible” statements until an investigation is launched into the attack in the gun against him.

Khan was removed as prime minister by a parliamentary vote of no confidence in April. He accused the United States of overthrowing his government in collusion with Pakistan’s powerful military and political opponents, without providing any evidence.

Washington and Islamabad deny any role in his removal.

Khan complained in his letter to the president that since the overthrow of his government, his party has faced “an ever-increasing scale of false allegations, harassment, arrests and torture in custody”.

FILE – Supporters of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan take part in a protest against the assassination attempt on him, in Lahore November 5, 2022.

Anjum and Iftikhar reiterated at their unprecedented October 27 press conference that the military played no role in Khan’s ouster.

Anjum also accused Khan of pressuring the military for “illegal and unconstitutional” support for his government ahead of the no-confidence vote. He did not specify.

The military has ruled Pakistan for more than 30 years since it gained independence from Britain in 1947. Former prime ministers and political parties recognize that the military institution leads security and foreign policy even when elected governments rule the country.

At last month’s press conference, Anjum admitted the military had made mistakes in the past, but insisted it had recently decided to stay out of politics.

Khan’s popularity has grown significantly since his removal from power. He was able to mobilize tens of thousands of people at his anti-government rallies across Pakistan, enabled the PTI to sweep the recent by-elections for the National Assembly, the lower house of parliament and the Punjab legislature.

On Sunday, Khan announced that his party would resume its protest march on Islamabad later this week from the same location where the gun attack had targeted it. He added that he will join the march in the garrison town of Rawalpindi, which borders the capital and where the marchers are due to arrive in about 10 days.

The PTI protest march began on October 28 before being suspended last Thursday following the attack on Khan. The march aims to force Sharif to announce snap elections in Pakistan.

But the government rejected the request, saying the elections would take place in October 2023, when the constitutional term of the National Assembly, the lower house of parliament, ends.

