American democracy is sliding towards competitive authoritarianism
In competitive authoritarian regimes, formal democratic institutions are widely seen as the primary means of obtaining and exercising political authority, wrote Levitsky and Way, pointing to governments like that of Slobodan Milosevic in Yugoslavia or Alberto Fujimori in Peru, who stacked the court in their favor. through docile or bullied media and other abuses of state power. However, the incumbents violate these rules so often and to such an extent that the regime fails to meet the conventional minimum standards of democracy.
In 2020, they updated their work, noting that many of the competitive authoritarian regimes they had pointed out earlier remained as they were, while new countries joined the club. Think of Turkey under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Or the regime built by the late Venezuelan demagogue Hugo Chvez. Or the illiberal domination of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.
Competitive authoritarianism is not only flourishing, it is creeping westward. No democracy can be taken for granted, Levitsky and Way wrote. Similar trends have even reached the United States, where the Trump administration has borrowed the deep state discourse that autocrats in Hungary and Turkey used to justify purges and closures of courts and other key institutions of government. the state.
As Americans vote in the midterm elections, the specter of competitive authoritarianism looms. This may worry many in a country that still sees itself as a peerless democracy shrouded in myths of exception and pre-eminence. But for years, analysts examining the health of democracies in a global context have been sounding the alarm. They point to the toxicity of America’s polarized politics, the partisan bias of the Supreme Court, the prevalence of gerrymandering that skews electoral results in precincts in favor of the party that draws the maps, and the electoral rejection of the Republican Party, which has seen the steady advance of legislation in various Republican-controlled states that critics say are undemocratic measures that could undermine popular sovereignty.
It is now entirely conceivable that Republican officials in a number of battleground states hold enough power and feel empowered enough. reject the results of the 2024 elections in their constituencies if the results are against their interests. At the state level, Republicans are play the system in an eye-catching way: Even if Wisconsin, for example, is a 50-50 state, a gerrymandered Republican map could give the GOP a veto-proof supermajority in the legislature. Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels said last week that if elected, his party would never lose another election in the state.
This was achieved by design, argued Rachel Kleinfeld of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. Undemocratic politicians backed by safe seats and polarization moved on and began to adopt an authoritarian playbook, she wrote. This playbook has massively accelerated democratic disintegration over the past five years.
Democrats played their own part in this polarization, Kleinfeld Notedbut the rapid decline is asymmetric and driven primarily by a very different Republican party than existed under, say, former President Ronald Reagan.
The Troubled Paradox of American Democracy
A consensus of democracy scholars the fear that the guardrails protecting the system of american democracy regularly erode. The democratic decline of the United States has been charted in many forms. Freedom House has shown how the United States has experienced rapid regression as a free society in recent years; the Economist Intelligence Unit classified the United States as a flawed democracy in 2017, while the European International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance now classifies the United States as a democracy in regress.
The Varieties of Democracy Indexhosted at the Swedish University of Gothenburg, followed the growing autocratization in the United States over the past decade, accentuated by Trump’s denial of the legitimacy of the 2020 elections and the broader support of the Republican parties for this denial. He has separately mapped on a grid how Republicans have moved deeper into the illiberal right, close to ruling nationalist factions in countries like India and Turkey and far-right parties in the West. (The GOP’s traditional conservative counterparts in Western Europe, meanwhile, are closer to the Democrats.)
Seeing all of this, Democrats, including President Biden, made desperate pleas for voters to step onto the electoral ramparts and protect the nations’ democracy. But those pleas may prove insufficient, suggested Mark Copelovitch, a political scientist at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, at a time when Republican messages about gas prices and economic pressures have consumed the conversation. There is an aspect in your face to this that is far more tangible that democracy is on the verge of collapse or that Wisconsin’s electoral and legislative institutions no longer meet the basic criteria of democracy, to me- he wrote in an email.
Copelovitch pointed to how Polish voters in 2015 provided the populist right-wing opposition Law and Justice Party with a sizable majority after that. successfully campaigned on public economic concerns. He has remained in power ever since, consolidating his grip on the Polish state and justice system with an illiberal ruthlessness that has seen EU officials raise fears the future of democracy and the rule of law Poland.
If Republicans win big on Tuesday, it will be, in large part, because a significant share of voters changed their votes or went for the GOP in patterns similar to what we’ve seen in Poland and elsewhere in the belief that it will improve their economic prospects, Copelovitch said.
For their part, Levitsky and Way are less fearful of competitive authoritarianism taking over the United States. They written earlier this year that the United States still possesses a strong civil society, private sector and media scene, a robust political opposition (in their wording, it’s the Democrats), and sufficient institutional capacity in its decentralized federal system to thwart genuine authoritarianism .
But there is little reason to rejoice. Rather than autocracy, the United States seems to be headed for endemic regime instability, they wrote in Foreign Affairs. Such a scenario would be marked by frequent constitutional crises, including contested or stolen elections and serious conflicts between presidents and Congress, the judiciary and state governments. The United States would likely alternate between periods of dysfunctional democracy and periods of competitive authoritarian rule in which incumbents abuse state power, condone or encourage violent extremism, and swing the electoral playing field against their rivals.
