Trump backs down after hurling ‘Ron DeSanctimonious’ insult at Florida governor





MIAMI — Less than 24 hours after giving Ron DeSantis the nickname “Ron DeSanctimonious” at a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday, former President Donald Trump was unwilling to continue taking jabs at the Florida governor while waiting backstage at a rally in Miami for Sen. Marco Rubio.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, left, and former US President Donald Trump. As Election Day approaches, the 2024 Trump-DeSantis rivalry seeps into the public eye. Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport November 5, 2022 in Latrobe, Pennsylvania. /Getty Images CBS4’s Jim DeFede interviews Donald Trump 01:14

In an interview with CBS News Miami, Trump was asked what he meant by the Ron DeSanctimonious moniker and whether he considered the Florida governor ungrateful for the help Trump gave him four years ago.

“Well, let’s see what happens,” Trump said. “But in the meantime, we hope he gets elected. And you know, I’ve always had a really good relationship with him. But let’s see what happens.”

According to a Trump adviser, the former president used the nickname “Ron DeSanctimonious” privately for weeks before finally revealing it at the rally in Pennsylvania.

“He did a test drive,” the adviser said. The adviser likened the decision to go public with “little chin music” – a baseball term where a pitcher throws a fastball at a batter’s head to keep the batter jolted and unsteady.

Trump has long used derogatory nicknames to mock and put down his opponents.

In 2016, Marco Rubio became “Little Marco”.

Ted Cruz was “Lyin’ Ted”.

Jeb Bush was “low energy Jeb”.

And Hillary Clinton was “Crooked Hillary”.

Whether the “Ron DeSanctimonious” moniker sticks — or even works — remains to be seen, but there was almost immediate backlash from the conservative media, which sees DeSantis as the future of the party.

Matt Walsh of the Daily Wire wrote, “DeSantis is a hugely effective conservative governor who has had real political victories and real cultural victories. Trump can’t land this one with a dumb nickname. He better have more than it up his sleeve.”

Will Chamberlain, the editor of Human Events, wrote, “Call him now, DeSantis is going to show up and he’s going to beat Trump badly.”

Chamberlain added: “‘It’s Trump.’ Yes – he’s unruly and narcissistic, which leads him to do horribly counterproductive things. That’s why a lot of serious MAGA guys (myself included) prefer DeSantis.”

In the interview with CBS News Miami, it emerged that Trump had been chastised by critics. Asked to respond to the argument made by DeSantis supporters that with DeSantis they would get all of Trump’s policies without any of Trump’s baggage and controversy, the former president dismissed the question.

“Well, I don’t think we have any baggage,” Trump said. “You know, people fought us for four years. And if you don’t fight back, you don’t have any baggage. But I fight back like no one has ever fought. And that’s why we got discounts. tax. That’s why we rebuilt our army. We defeated ISIS. We did all the things we did. And you look at what’s happening now, it’s a shame what happened to our country. .

“So, you know, you might talk about a little controversy,” Trump continued, “but remember this, if you don’t fight back, you don’t have controversy, but you don’t win.”

When the former president was reminded that Governor DeSantis also poses as a fighter, he nodded, before being asked how a Republican primary between him and DeSantis would go.

“Well, I think I did very well, and I hope he gets elected. [on Tuesday]“, said Trump before ending the interview.

Minutes later, he took the stage in Miami and made only a passing reference to DeSantis, declaring at the start of his speech, “You’re going to re-elect Ron DeSantis as governor.”

