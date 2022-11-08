Trump suggests he will launch his 2024 presidential campaign on November 15





Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a pre-election rally in support of Republican candidates in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, U.S. November 5, 2022.

WASHINGTON After weeks of heightened speculation, former President Donald Trump said Monday he would make a “big announcement” Nov. 15 at his Mar-a-Lago resort, where he is expected to announce the launch of his 2024 presidential campaign.

“I’m going to make a very big announcement on Tuesday, November 15 at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida,” Trump said at a Save America rally in Vandalia, Ohio, on the eve of the midterm elections. .

Trump reportedly considered launching his third presidential campaign at the Ohio rally, but National Republicans contacted him and urged him to wait, fearing his announcement would energize Democrats and potentially alienate independent voters. .

“We want nothing to diminish the importance of tomorrow,” Trump said.

Trump’s line on Nov. 15 came near the end of a more than 90-minute speech, during which he railed against Democrats, judges who ruled unfavorably in cases against his family, airports run-down Americans and most importantly, President Joe Biden.

A spokesperson for Trump did not respond to a request from CNBC to confirm that his Nov. 15 event will be a campaign launch.

But Trump is eager to launch his third presidential campaign, and preparations for campaign infrastructure and conversations about personnel have intensified significantly in recent weeks. A first list of the main potential collaborators has already been released.

Trump’s speech in Ohio included relatively few mentions of the Republican candidates he was in the state to promote, although several of them were invited onstage for brief remarks with Trump.

An awkward moment occurred when Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine was booed by the crowd as he took the stage. DeWine is seen as an establishment Republican who did not endorse one of the guiding principles of Trump’s MAGA movement: the false claim that Trump was the legitimate winner of the 2020 presidential election.

Instead of focusing on Republicans in the election on Tuesday, Trump’s remarks sounded more like a rallying speech tailored for his own upcoming presidential campaign, with strong echoes of his 2016 campaign speeches.

Trump leaned heavily into themes from his successful presidential run in 2016, such as illegal immigration and crime. He claimed Democrats allowed undocumented immigrants to enter the country and commit violent crimes, just as he did six years ago when he first ran for public office.

To illustrate his point on Monday, Trump related an anecdote about the conviction earlier this year of a gang member for brutally stabbing a teenager.

But the crime Trump blamed Democrats for actually took place in 2018, when Trump was in office.

“These people are animals,” Trump said of those involved in the 2018 killing, before noting that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had previously objected to him calling human beings ‘”animals”.

“Of course, I think it’s an animal too,” Trump said of Pelosi, pausing to let the crowd applaud his remark.

Trump then quickly pivoted on how the media would surely say, “Oh, what a horrible thing he said about Nancy!” But it was justified, Trump said, because “she impeached me twice for nothing. Nothing!”

The Democratic House Speaker has long been the target of fierce verbal attacks from Republicans. But those words were thrown into a new light two weeks ago, when a conspiracy theorist broke into Pelosi’s San Francisco home and attacked her husband, Paul Pelosi, with a hammer.

The attacker, identified by police as David DePape, said his goal was to kidnap the Speaker of the House and break his kneecaps.

As Trump nears the official launch of the 2024 presidential race, polls show he has unprecedented support among Republican voters.

Trump averages more than 20 percentage points over his nearest rival, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, the only other Republican presidential candidate whose support is consistently in the double digits.

Trump would also enter the race with more than $60 million in cash held by his leadership PAC, Save America, and a prodigious fundraising operation that sucks up small dollar donations from the Republican base.

If Trump seeks and wins the Republican nomination, he will likely face President Joe Biden in a rematch of their 2020 presidential contest.

Biden has yet to officially kick off his re-election campaign, but plans for one have reportedly solidified in recent weeks.

