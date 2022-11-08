Pak SC grants Imran Khan one week to make submissions in contempt of court case





Pakistan’s Supreme Court has given the country’s former prime minister, Imran Khan, another week to file his complaint in the contempt of court case.

Islamabad, Nov 08, 2022

Pakistan’s highest court is asking Imran Khan to submit a detailed response in the contempt of court case against him. (Picture: file)

Pakistan’s top court on Monday granted former prime minister Imran Khan an extra week to submit a detailed response in the contempt of court case currently pending against him.

A larger five-judge bench of the Supreme Court, led by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, heard the contempt case against Pakistani party chairman Tehreek-e-Insaf.

During the proceedings, the court nevertheless admitted that a “painful incident” had occurred last Thursday and allowed Khan’s lawyers’ request for an adjournment, the Express Tribune newspaper reported.

Khan, 70, was shot in the right leg on Thursday when two gunmen fired a volley of bullets at him and others riding a container-mounted truck in the Wazirabad area of ​​Punjab province, where he was leading a protest march against the Shehbaz. Sharif government. He underwent surgery for gunshot wounds at Shaukat Khanum Hospital in Lahore, owned by his charity.

Khan’s lawyer, Salman Akram Raja, informed the court that he had only managed to hold a short meeting with the head of the PTI due to the circumstances and asked the court for more time, although the response of Khan, he said, “is ready and if the tribunal if please, can be submitted”.

The Chief Justice recognized the seriousness of the events and granted the lawyer’s request for more time. The court then adjourned the hearing of the contempt case until next week and gave Khan a week to submit a detailed response, according to the newspaper.

Earlier, the federal government approached the Supreme Court to bring contempt proceedings against Khan for breaching his May 25 order barring the PTI from holding its Azadi march near Peshawar Mor between areas H-9 and G-9 d Islamabad. However, Khan and his followers had moved towards D-Chowk, prompting the government to call in the military for security in the capital’s red zone.

The court had demanded an explanation from Khan on the events of May 25, 2022, related to the PTI’s first long march to Islamabad in the contempt of court case filed by the federal government.

Khan, who was ousted as prime minister in April this year after a no-confidence motion passed in the National Assembly, is seeking to hold new general elections in Pakistan. However, the federal government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif opposes holding elections now. The term of the current National Assembly will end in August 2023.

Posted on:

November 8, 2022

