Prime Minister Modi and Rajnath Singh visit veteran BJP leader LK Advani on his 96th birthday | Visuals





Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh visited veteran BJP leader LK Advani at his residence in Delhi on the occasion of his 96th birthday. Here are the visuals.

New Delhi ,

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with veteran politician LK Advani at his residence in Delhi. (Photo: NNA)

By India Today Web Desk: PM Narendra Modi and Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh visited veteran BJP leader and former Deputy PM LK Advani at his Delhi residence to wish him 95th birthdaye birthday. Prime Minister Modi spent about 30 minutes at the senior leaders’ residence and chatted with him. He also greeted the veteran politician with a bouquet of roses. Lal Krishna Advani, who started his political career as a volunteer of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, was born in 1927. Advani is one of the co-founders of the Bharatiya Janata Party. He also served as Home Minister in the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance government from 1998 to 2004. He was the Leader of the Opposition in the 10th Lok Sabha and 14th Lok Sabha and also the most oldest in this position. He is widely regarded as the architect of Hindutva policy and was the center of power in the BJP in the 1990s. He was a candidate for the post of Prime Minister of the BJP in 2009. READ ALSO | In 5 years, LK Advani has spoken only 365 words in Parliament despite 92% attendance Sharing photos from his visit, Rajnath Singh took to Twitter and wrote: Visited respected Advaniji’s residence and wished him a happy birthday. I pray to God for his good health and long life. He also wrote, Many wishes to revered Lal Krishna Advani ji on his birthday. He is counted among the greatest figures in Indian politics. He has made a very important contribution in the development path of the country, society and the party. I wish him good health and long life Posted on: November 8, 2022

