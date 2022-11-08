Trump-DeSantis tensions simmer ahead of Election Day





Tensions between former President Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) are simmering, with considerations about the 2024 presidential election looming as Republicans hope for big wins in the midterm elections of tuesday.

Over the weekend, Trump delivered his most direct jab at DeSantis yet at a rally in Pennsylvania, when he dubbed Governor and potential GOP challenger Ron DeSanctimonious.

But the former president recalled the rhetoric after receiving a lukewarm reception, urging Floridians on Sunday to vote for DeSantis on Tuesday.

The timing of Trump’s attack on DeSantis raised eyebrows for a number of conservatives, including some who are traditionally Trump allies, who felt it was counterproductive to go after a GOP governor who is on the ballot this week.

Trump gets what he wants with cover, but it’s also a weak attack, said a former Trump campaign adviser, who called it petty to do so so close to Election Day.

A Florida-based GOP strategist said the attack showed Trump was aware of the momentum around a possible DeSantis presidential bid and was looking to tackle it head-on.

The former president appeared to fire a wake-up call at any potential challengers in a 2024 GOP presidential primary at Saturday’s rally, which was aimed at bolstering Pennsylvania Senate candidate Mehmet Oz and the running mate for Governor Doug Mastriano.

As a screen in the background displayed the poll numbers Trump had chosen that showed him leading among voters compared to the main potential challengers, Trump noted that he had 71% in a poll, while Ron DeSanctimonious was at 10%.

The budding Trump-DeSantis rivalry was already under discussion after Trump announced a rally in Miami for GOP candidates on Sunday that did not include the governor, who is seeking a second term and won Trump’s support in 2018.

But the rivalry did not escalate on Sunday. DeSantis held a separate event at Sun City Center, Florida, where he did not directly mention the former president as he touted his record on the coronavirus pandemic and the economy.

Trump, for his part, directly encouraged voters to support DeSantis.

You will re-elect the wonderful, my great friend Marco Rubio to the United States Senate, and you will re-elect Ron DeSantis as Governor, Trump told his supporters.

Friction between Trump and DeSantis has reportedly grown in recent months as the Florida governor has seen his star rise as he battles the Biden administration over the use of masks in schools, immigration and other issues of culture war.

Trump has pushed DeSantis in the past, but not as directly or in front of a crowd of supporters as he did on Saturday. And the Florida governor has previously ignored talk of a rift between the pair as a media creation.

I think that’s what the media does, DeSantis said in January when asked about his relationship with Trump. You can’t fall for the bait. . . you know what they are trying to do, so don’t take it. Just keep on going. We need everyone united for a big red wave in 2022.

But the two men appear to be on a collision course.

Trump is likely to announce a 2024 presidential bid before the end of the month, sources in his orbit say, and DeSantis has the backing of a number of conservatives who are eager to leave Trump over fears he will be the only candidate who could lose the general election.

A former Trump White House official has argued that DeSantis’ weak spot is that he should eventually go after the former president, who in many ways helped fuel DeSantis’ political rise in Florida .

Once that happens, the Trump base will turn against him, the former official said.

But many Republicans hope any impending Trump-DeSantis battle will remain on hold until at least after Tuesday.

Pelosi optimistic about Democratic House races that others deem too close to call Pelosi says she absolutely draws a parallel between the attack on the husbands, January 6

Both men rely heavily on mid-term results. For Trump, victories for his hand-picked Senate candidates in Arizona, Ohio, Georgia and Pennsylvania could strengthen his grip on the GOP and give him the momentum to embark on a potential announcement in 2024.

DeSantis, meanwhile, could easily win his re-election contest and tout the GOP’s gains in Congress from Florida thanks to his leadership of the state, bolstering his own case to be the party’s next face.

The reality is, it doesn’t matter if Blake Masters wins [in Arizona]it doesn’t matter if Oz wins [in Pennsylvania]Ron DeSantis is winning by a record amount, said former Trumps 2016 campaign adviser Sam Nunberg. not a formidable favourite.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/3723688-trump-desantis-tensions-simmer-away-ahead-of-election-day/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos