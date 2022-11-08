Three imperatives – China Media Project

As Xi Jinping, the CPC general secretary, delivered his five-year political report in the Great Hall of the People on October 16, 2022, he began by outlining the key themes of the congress, including the full implementation of his own concept of government, [Xi Jinping] Reflection on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics in the New Era. Immediately afterwards, he defined the necessary character of all Party members as the country faced the road ahead. He said:

Our responsibility is unmatched in importance, and our mission is glorious beyond compare. It is imperative that all of us in the Party never forget our original aspiration and founding mission, that we always remain modest, cautious and hardworking, and that we have the courage and the ability to continue our fight. We should remain confident in our history, show greater historical initiative and write an even more magnificent chapter of socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era.

This sentence underlined the basic points of what was later presented in the Party-run media as the Three Imperatives, or sange wubi (()), which broadly spells out what is required of CCP officials and Party members in the coming years.

He is imperative that the original aspiration and the founding mission are not forgotten. It is the idea, in other words, that the CCP’s legitimacy stems from its service to the people. He is imperative that Party members remain humble, cautious and hard-working (, ). This plays into the idea of ​​clean governance and the fear that corruption and extravagance will undermine the legitimacy of the CCP. He is imperative that Party members dare to fight and are skilled in fighting (). This stems from the idea that difficult times are ahead for the country and for the Party, and meeting the challenges and no doubt maintaining unity and containing dissent will require resolute and forceful leadership and decision-making.

In October and November 2022, the use of the three imperatives increased rapidly in Chinese official media, with many officials and scholars writing to praise the concept and its timeliness (which is still expected after new terms are introduced into the lexicon official), and explain its meaning.

On November 7, 2022, an excerpt from page three of the People’s Daily The newspaper spoke of the Three Imperatives as the Party’s essential guide to meeting the challenges ahead. The piece was written under the pen name Zhong Yin (), a homophone for the sound of China, marking the piece as an official work, probably by a group of commentators within the People’s Dailyintended to represent the view from the center of the direction.

An official comment in the People’s Dailytop right, discusses the importance of Xi’s “three imperatives.”

On the first imperative, recalling the original aspiration, the comment underlined that this aspiration was to breathe together with the people, sharing the same destiny, and remaining heart to heart. As long as the CPC can maintain its political and ideological leadership power, he said, it will “certainly ensure that the Party will always be the reliable backbone of the Chinese people.”

On the second imperative, the comment painted a portrait of the self-effacing, hard-working civil servant, working mindlessly at his own comfort. In colorful language, he said “red rice, pumpkin soup and wild root vegetables also provide nourishment”, suggesting officials should not insist on privilege. He also noted observations made by American journalist Edgar Snow in his book Red star over Chinawho “saw Mao Zedong living in a simple cave dwelling, wearing patched clothes and eating millet rice and shredded potatoes with chilli.

The second imperative fits well with the nostalgic attitude toward the CCP’s past that Xi Jinping has cultivated since coming to power in late 2012, emphasizing Party traditions and its red genes as a source of both legitimacy and hope. cultural identity.

On the third imperativethe People’s Daily The commentary made extensive use of hyperbole and mixed metaphors, speaking of mountains climbed, and concluding that it was through the spirit of perseverance and struggle that the Chinese Communists were able to engrave the miracle on the wheel of time without fear wind and rain. Translation: The CCP is in the midst of a new revolution, which Xi Jinping called a self-revolution within the Party, and in a time of new uncertainty, and this will require everyone within the Party to stiffen up.

The two imperatives

On October 20, a explanatory piece in China Newsweekly () addressed the Three Imperatives by explaining their echo in the depths of CCP history. It was at the second plenum of PCC 7e National Congress in March 1949, months before the decisive victory in the Chinese Civil War, which Mao Zedong prepared for what would be an important new phase for the Party, with a change in orientation, introducing his two imperatives ().

Victory in the civil war and the founding of the People’s Republic of China would mean a shift from labor in the countryside to labor in the cities, and governance instead of revolution. Mao Zedong pointed out that if the revolution in China has been great, the distance following the revolution is even greater, and the work is greater and more arduous. As such, Mao said, it was imperative that Party comrades 1) continue to maintain a style of humility and hard work, and 2) that they maintain an attitude of struggle against hardship. Mao Zedong’s two imperatives basically meant: keep clean and don’t get soft.

An official CCP historian, Luo Pinghan (), said China Newsweekly that Xi’s Three Imperatives had been built on the basis of the Two Imperatives, according to the new situation and the tasks facing the Party. In other words, CCP members should first remember the original mission set by the Maos party, stand with the people, and then meet the challenges of the new era with the same attitude set by Mao. on the eve of the founding of nations. .