Swedish Prime Minister tries to convince Turkey to join NATO

Istanbul (AFP) Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson was due to meet President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara on Tuesday in a top-level bid to persuade Turkey to drop its opposition to Sweden’s NATO membership.

After Russia invaded Ukraine, Sweden and Finland abandoned their longstanding policy of military non-alignment and in May asked to join the transatlantic alliance.

But Turkey has blocked ratification of their offers – which require the unanimous approval of all 30 NATO members – accusing the Nordic countries, and in particular Sweden, of providing a safe haven for banned Kurdish militants whom Ankara calls “terrorists”.

Erdogan – who is seeking re-election next year – is in a strong position, having persuaded his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to stop blocking grain exports from Ukraine.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg last week sought to strengthen the hand of the new candidates by personally traveling to Ankara to plead their case.

“It is time to welcome Finland and Sweden as full members of NATO. Their membership will make our alliance stronger and our people safer,” he said.

Stoltenberg pointed out that Sweden and Finland had agreed to concessions in June, including responding to Turkey’s request for the expulsion or extradition of “terrorist suspects”.

“Finland and Sweden have honored their agreement with Turkey,” Stoltenberg said, adding it was important to bring them into NATO’s fold “to send a clear message to Russia.”

The Kurds and the War Against ISIS

Erdogan hailed the progress made in the talks since Sweden’s new right-wing government took office in October.

But he repeated on Friday – for the third time in a month – that his parliament would not formally approve Nordic NATO bids until the two countries took the necessary “steps”.

Sweden’s Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson’s new government appears to be distancing itself from the Kurdish YPG Kenzo TRIBOUILLARDAFP

Turkey notably accuses Sweden of leniency towards the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) and its Syrian offshoot, the People’s Protection Units (YPG).

The PKK, which for years has been organizing an insurgency against the Turkish state, is designated as a terrorist organization by Ankara and most of its Western allies.

But the YPG has been a key player in the US-led military alliance against the Islamic State group in Syria.

While Sweden has in the past expressed support for the YPG and its political arm, the Democratic Union Party (PYD), Kristersson’s government appears to be distancing itself.

“There is too close a link between these organizations and the PKK, which is an EU-listed terrorist organization,” Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom said on Saturday.

Cash in the NATO enlargement card

Despite the shift in stance in Stockholm, some analysts believe Turkey’s June 2023 presidential and parliamentary elections could delay Nordic NATO bids.

“The Turkish side will ratify its accession when it considers that it is the best time to cash in this card,” predicted Ilke Toygur, professor of European geopolitics at Carlos III University in Madrid.

“I guess the pressure will build in the meantime (but) I have the impression that many NATO countries are already assuming that enlargement will take place next year, maybe even in the second half of the year. next year,” she told AFP.

“It is widely believed that Turkey is also trying to negotiate for other things.

“It could be the F16s. It could be about his overall relationship with Russia.”

Leading US senators have threatened to block the sale of US F16 fighter jets to Ankara unless Turkey ends a dispute with Greece over maritime borders and natural gas deposits in the Mediterranean Sea.

Turkey, which seeks to maintain good relations with Ukraine and Russia, has refrained from joining Western sanctions against Moscow and has acquired a Russian missile defense system while supplying Kyiv with combat drones.

A Turkish-backed fighter in Syria looks towards the Kurdish-controlled area of ​​Tal Rifaat Bakr ALKASEM AFP

“It remains to be seen whether Erdogan thinks he has enough signs of goodwill from Sweden and therefore it is in his political and military interest to declare victory, or whether he thinks sticking to the current line will serve his re-election campaign,” said a European diplomatic source.

The source nevertheless said there was still a “reasonable chance” that the Turkish parliament would ratify the Nordic NATO bids before the June 2023 elections.

