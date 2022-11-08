Politics
Swedish Prime Minister tries to convince Turkey to join NATO
Published on:
Istanbul (AFP) Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson was due to meet President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara on Tuesday in a top-level bid to persuade Turkey to drop its opposition to Sweden’s NATO membership.
After Russia invaded Ukraine, Sweden and Finland abandoned their longstanding policy of military non-alignment and in May asked to join the transatlantic alliance.
But Turkey has blocked ratification of their offers – which require the unanimous approval of all 30 NATO members – accusing the Nordic countries, and in particular Sweden, of providing a safe haven for banned Kurdish militants whom Ankara calls “terrorists”.
Erdogan – who is seeking re-election next year – is in a strong position, having persuaded his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to stop blocking grain exports from Ukraine.
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg last week sought to strengthen the hand of the new candidates by personally traveling to Ankara to plead their case.
“It is time to welcome Finland and Sweden as full members of NATO. Their membership will make our alliance stronger and our people safer,” he said.
Stoltenberg pointed out that Sweden and Finland had agreed to concessions in June, including responding to Turkey’s request for the expulsion or extradition of “terrorist suspects”.
“Finland and Sweden have honored their agreement with Turkey,” Stoltenberg said, adding it was important to bring them into NATO’s fold “to send a clear message to Russia.”
The Kurds and the War Against ISIS
Erdogan hailed the progress made in the talks since Sweden’s new right-wing government took office in October.
But he repeated on Friday – for the third time in a month – that his parliament would not formally approve Nordic NATO bids until the two countries took the necessary “steps”.
Turkey notably accuses Sweden of leniency towards the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) and its Syrian offshoot, the People’s Protection Units (YPG).
The PKK, which for years has been organizing an insurgency against the Turkish state, is designated as a terrorist organization by Ankara and most of its Western allies.
But the YPG has been a key player in the US-led military alliance against the Islamic State group in Syria.
While Sweden has in the past expressed support for the YPG and its political arm, the Democratic Union Party (PYD), Kristersson’s government appears to be distancing itself.
“There is too close a link between these organizations and the PKK, which is an EU-listed terrorist organization,” Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom said on Saturday.
Cash in the NATO enlargement card
Despite the shift in stance in Stockholm, some analysts believe Turkey’s June 2023 presidential and parliamentary elections could delay Nordic NATO bids.
“The Turkish side will ratify its accession when it considers that it is the best time to cash in this card,” predicted Ilke Toygur, professor of European geopolitics at Carlos III University in Madrid.
“I guess the pressure will build in the meantime (but) I have the impression that many NATO countries are already assuming that enlargement will take place next year, maybe even in the second half of the year. next year,” she told AFP.
“It is widely believed that Turkey is also trying to negotiate for other things.
“It could be the F16s. It could be about his overall relationship with Russia.”
Leading US senators have threatened to block the sale of US F16 fighter jets to Ankara unless Turkey ends a dispute with Greece over maritime borders and natural gas deposits in the Mediterranean Sea.
Turkey, which seeks to maintain good relations with Ukraine and Russia, has refrained from joining Western sanctions against Moscow and has acquired a Russian missile defense system while supplying Kyiv with combat drones.
“It remains to be seen whether Erdogan thinks he has enough signs of goodwill from Sweden and therefore it is in his political and military interest to declare victory, or whether he thinks sticking to the current line will serve his re-election campaign,” said a European diplomatic source.
The source nevertheless said there was still a “reasonable chance” that the Turkish parliament would ratify the Nordic NATO bids before the June 2023 elections.
AFP 2022
|
Sources
2/ https://www.rfi.fr/en/international-news/20221108-swedish-pm-tries-to-win-turkey-over-on-its-nato-membership
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- A familiar face, Vanja Klaric, returns to the courts for USF Womens Tennis
- Some homeowners can get help to reduce potential damage to their homes during an earthquake
- Xi Jinping said China is preparing for war
- boris johnson: Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson promises lifetime lords seats to aides, fellow MPs and a holiday giver
- CNN anchor presses Imran Khan to provide evidence of government involvement in shootings
- Wimbledon are set to relax their all-white dress code to allow colored underwear
- Oregon State Beavers vs. California Bears football sneak peek: players to watch, stats, early bets
- PM Modi unveils Indian G20 Presidency logo, theme and website
- NCJW Designer Dress Days Hosts Hundreds | Local News
- Britain and France in final stages of strait-crossing negotiations
- Sri Lanka Cricket nominates 3-mem panel to Danushka. to investigate
- Manika Batra and Sathiyan achieve record performance in Indian table tennis history