PM Modi visits LK Advani on his birthday





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the residence of veteran BJP leader LK Advani on Tuesday to greet him on his 95th birthday. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh also visited Advani to wish him his birthday. “I visited Advaniji’s respected residence and wished him a happy birthday. I pray to God for his good health and long life,” Singh said in a tweet. Union Minister Amit Shah also wished the top BJP leader and said he had made invaluable contribution to the development of the country while in government. “Wishing a very happy birthday to the respected LK Advani ji. Advani ji, on the one hand, has strengthened the organization across the country through his continuous hard work, while making invaluable contributions to the development of the country while being to the government. I pray to God for his good health and long life,” Shah said in a tweet. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar who is currently in Moscow wished Advani on his birthday.

“Warm birthday greetings to revered Shri LK Advani ji. His many contributions and services to the nation will continue to inspire us,” he said. Union Oil and Gas Minister and Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri wished and said, “Birthday greetings to one of the figureheads of the BJP, the political stalwart of India, a veteran human being and leader, Sh LK Advani Ji. Born November 8, 1927 in Karachi, Advani served as Home Minister in the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance government from 1998 to 2004. He also served as Deputy Prime Minister under Atal Bihari Vajpayee from 2002 to 2004 He is one of the co-founders and a top leader of the BJP. He started his political career as a volunteer of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). In 2015, Advani was awarded the Padma Vibhushan – India’s second highest civilian honour.

